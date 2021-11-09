CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Spain has no plans to buy U.S. F35 fighters, defence ministry says

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 4 days ago

MADRID (Reuters) – Spain has no plans to buy F35 fighter planes from the United States and remains committed to the European FCAS fighter programme, a defence...

wixx.com

Reuters

West at risk of conflict with Russia, Britain's army chief says

LONDON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - There is a greater risk of an accidental war breaking out between the West and Russia than at any time since the Cold War, with many of the traditional diplomatic tools no longer available, Britain's most senior military officer said. General Nick Carter, chief of...
AFP

Cambodia hits back at US sanctions over naval base

Cambodia on Friday angrily condemned a US decision to sanction two senior military officials over a contentious naval base, accusing Washington of showing "utter contempt" for its sovereignty. The US Treasury Department this week announced it was freezing any US assets and criminalising transactions with senior defence ministry official Chau Phirun and naval commander Tea Vinh over alleged corruption linked to the Ream Naval Base. Washington accused the pair, along with other Cambodian officials, of conspiring to inflate costs at the base to pocket the proceeds. "Cambodia strongly deplores the long-arm jurisdiction of the United States over Cambodian officials on the basis of groundless allegations driven by geopolitical motives," the Cambodian foreign ministry said in a statement.
International Business Times

US Slaps Sanctions On Eritrea Military, Ruling Party For Interference In Ethiopia

The United States slapped sanctions on Eritrea's military and ruling party Friday, accusing them of contributing to the war in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region. The sanctions targeted the Eritrean Defense Force and Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki's political party, the People's Front for Democracy and Justice. Also blacklisted were the head...
WGN News

Nations strike climate deal with coal compromise

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Almost 200 nations accepted a contentious climate compromise Saturday aimed at keeping a key global warming target alive, but it contained a last-minute change that some high officials called a watering down of crucial language about coal. Several countries, including small island states, said they were deeply disappointed by the change […]
101 WIXX

EU chair thanks Turkey for deal limiting Belarus flights

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union’s chairman, Charles Michel, thanked Turkey on Friday for what he said was an agreement to stop citizens of Iraq, Syria and Yemen planning to travel to Belarus from buying tickets or boarding at Turkish airports. “Thank you to the Turkish authorities,” Michel said on...
101 WIXX

COVID-19’s epicentre again: Europe faces fresh reckoning

LONDON/MILAN (Reuters) – Europe has become the epicentre of the pandemic https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/covid-cases-break-records-across-europe-winter-takes-hold-2021-11-04 again, prompting some governments to consider re-imposing unpopular lockdowns in the run-up to Christmas and stirring debate over whether vaccines alone are enough to tame COVID-19. Europe accounts for more than half of the average 7-day infections globally and about half of latest deaths, according to a Reuters tally, the highest levels since April last year when the virus first swept into Italy.
101 WIXX

Ahead of Three Amigos summit, Canada foreign minister presses U.S. on EVs, pipeline

OTTAWA (Reuters) – New Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly on Friday said she had pressed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on two major irritants ahead of a North American leaders’ summit next week. Canada is particularly concerned about proposed U.S. electric vehicle tax credits for American-built vehicles, which Ottawa...
101 WIXX

APEC leaders vow to tackle economic recovery, COVID-19, climate

(Reuters) – Leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum on Friday vowed to address economic recovery in the region by shoring up supply chains, tackling labor issues and continuing to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. They also pledged to work together to address climate and environmental challenges, they said...
AFP

EU sees 'progress' on Belarus migrant crisis but tensions high

The European Union said Friday it was making progress on tackling a migrant crisis on the Belarus-Poland border but tensions remained high with hundreds trapped in a no-man's land. Migrants have been trying to cross the border for months but the crisis came to a head when hundreds made a concerted effort on Monday and were pushed back by Polish border guards.
News 8 WROC

Polish forces securing border and cities on Independence Day

The political standoff took on a larger scope this week as a large group of asylum-seekers, most of them from the Middle East, arrived at the border. Some tried to force their way across, and hundreds, possibly thousands, remain in makeshift camps in freezing temperatures, deepening humanitarian concerns.
AFP

300-pro-Haftar mercenaries to quit Libya

Forces of Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar said Thursday 300 foreign mercenaries fighting on their side would leave the country, at the request of France, which will host a conference on Libya. The announcement, which gave no timeline for their exit, comes on the eve of an international conference in Paris aimed at ensuring Libya sticks to plans to hold elections in December, in a bid to restore stability in the North African country. The UN estimates that 20,000 mercenaries and foreign fighters are deployed in Libya, including from the Russian private security firm Wagner, as well as from Chad, Sudan and Syria. Haftar, who has been accused by critics of wanting to establish a military dictatorship in Libya, was backed by the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Russia and France, while Turkey provided military aid to the internationally-backed Tripoli administration.
94.3 Jack FM

China looms large as South Korea presidential hopefuls meet U.S. diplomat

SEOUL (Reuters) – A senior U.S. diplomat will meet newly selected presidential candidates in South Korea this week, ahead of next year’s election that will shape the future of relations between the two allies. U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink was due to...
