Two men died in a wreck on Old Shelby Road on Monday afternoon. Phillip Patrick Hudson, 30, of Hickory was driving a 2004 Lincoln Town Car south on Old Shelby Road, ran off the road to the right, crossed back over the highway and then ran off the road to the left and collided with a tree, a news release from the N.C. State Highway Patrol says.

HICKORY, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO