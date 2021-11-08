CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Evolution of the RINO

By Alexander H. Jones
politicsnc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf Richard Burr is a RINO, it’s hard to imagine what is an elephant. For the past 25 years Burr has been the definition of a rock-solid Southern conservative, voting uniformly right on economic, social and military issues. Facing a potential primary challenge in 2010, he boasted “no one can get...

