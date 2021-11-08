CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

What Democrats should do next

By Thomas Mills
politicsnc.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemocrats had a roller coaster of a week. The began by having tough elections in Virginia and New Jersey and ended it by passing a historic infrastructure bill with bipartisan support. The warnings of the Virginia election still stand, but Biden can now claim that he’s fulfilling his promise of building...

www.politicsnc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Richmond County Daily Journal

Thomas Mills | What Democrats should do next

Democrats had a roller coaster of a week. The began by having tough elections in Virginia and New Jersey and ended it by passing a historic infrastructure bill with bipartisan support. The warnings of the Virginia election still stand, but Biden can now claim that he’s fulfilling his promise of building bipartisan majorities on important legislation.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Post

The Arizona ‘audit’ did its job perfectly. A new poll confirms it.

Over the course of months, the political world debated a Republican “audit” of the votes in Arizona’s most populous county. While this was widely understood as a fraudulent effort to find new “evidence” that Donald Trump didn’t lose the state, what passed underappreciated was its deeper purpose: to fuel doubts about Joe Biden’s victory simply by virtue of its mere existence.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Economy#Infrastructure#Gdp#Democratic#Republicans
Newsweek

'Terrorists' at the Border? To Please Donald Trump, Homeland Security Tweaked Reports

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. Continual role-changes and chaos at the Department of Homeland Security essentially destroyed the department's ability to secure the homeland. On November 15, for example, Chad Wolf was stripped of power. A federal judge in New York City ruled that Wolf was unlawfully serving as the Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, violating the rules of succession and the Vacancies Reform Act. His orders, therefore, the judge said, particularly those relating to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, were "not an exercise of legal authority," nullifying the Trump administration's suspension of the program.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Pfizer
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Fox News

CNN commentators fume after CNN report on Kamala Harris office dysfunction: 'I had to push back heavily'

Two liberal CNN commentators who support Vice President Kamala Harris are unhappy with their outlet's own story outlining frustration and dysfunction in her office. A lengthy CNN piece Sunday outlined mutual exasperation between Harris and President Joe Biden's offices as her approval rating dips, with the former's aides feeling hung out to dry as she tackles thankless tasks without White House cover, and the latter's staff having "thrown up their hands" at her "lack of focus," as CNN put it.
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Psaki does damage control for Kamala Harris' reputation as poll numbers plummet

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki defended Vice President Kamala Harris' position in the Biden administration on Sunday amid her sinking poll numbers. "For anyone who needs to hear it. @VP is not only a vital partner to @POTUS but a bold leader who has taken on key, important challenges facing the country—from voting rights to addressing root causes of migration to expanding broadband," Psaki tweeted.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy