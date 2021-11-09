CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Spain has no plans to buy U.S. F35 fighters, defence ministry says

By Syndicated Content
 4 days ago

MADRID (Reuters) – Spain has no plans to buy F35 fighter planes from the United States and remains committed to the European FCAS fighter programme, a defence...

