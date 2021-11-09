Grado’s RS1x headphones wrap your lugs in three types of wood

If you grew up a gamer, there’s no denying the lure of having RGB lights with your TV or desktop computer setup, as it brings a level of comfort and familiarity. Not only does it look good, but it somehow just enhances the mood for all your entertainment purposes, be it watching movies on the TV, or gaming on your computer. As an added bonus, and depending on how they are positioned, it actually helps to ease eye strain, as there are backlights emitting from the back of your screen and onto the wall.

CELL PHONES ・ 12 DAYS AGO