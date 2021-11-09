CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grado’s RS1x headphones wrap your lugs in three types of wood

Stuff.tv
Cover picture for the articleSome say you can feel the earth’s vibrations by hugging trees. Not keen on clutching trunks? For natural melodies with old-school roots, try the latest reference headphones from Grado. Equipped with the audio aficionado’s fourth-gen X Driver, the RS1x cans come wrapped in a trio of wood species. An...

