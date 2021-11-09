Bayer’s surprise recovery is planted in poor soil

LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters Breakingviews) - German drugs-to-seeds maker Bayer’s (BAYGn.DE) surprisingly good earnings result may be hard to repeat. On Tuesday Chief Executive Werner Baumann raised the 49 billion euro group’s sales forecast for the year ahead to 9% from the 7% he previously set. Record high soy prices and a surge in demand for its specialist eye medication Eylea were behind the unexpected boost.

The Leverkusen-based group is still dealing with the fallout from an ill-advised $66 billion purchase of Monsanto in 2016. It has already set aside $6.5 billion to settle claims, and is hoping the U.S. Supreme Court may limit payouts next year. Failing that, the litigation threat could go on indefinitely as new plaintiffs emerge. Meanwhile, Swiss drugmaker Roche (ROG.S) has a rival eye treatment contender to Eylea. Bayer is currently valued on 7.5 times forward earnings compared to peers on over 12 times, according to Refinitiv. With so much uncertainty, that gap is unlikely to close. (By Aimee Donnellan)

