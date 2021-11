The CAREER award will provide CU Boulder scientist with the tools to examine how global change will affect future marine ecosystems and life in general. The health of the ocean is fundamental to life on the planet—yet much remains unknown about how the ocean and marine life will cope with a rapidly changing climate. A $797 thousand award from the National Science Foundation (NSF), though, will help a University of Colorado Boulder scientist start solving that crucial puzzle.

BOULDER, CO ・ 12 DAYS AGO