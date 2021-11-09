Steelers Beat Bears on Monday Night Football, Bengals Enter Bye Week in AFC North Cellar

The Steelers came out of the bye with a win, moving to 11-4 after a bye in the Tomlin era. This week they come up against the 3-5 Chicago Bears with a potential star quarterback in-the-making in Justin Fields. Can Big Ben teach a new dog old-school tricks through his exemplary play? Will Najee prove rookie running backs deserve more respect in the NFL Rookie rankings? Will Pat Freiermuth be a difference maker again, and can the real rookie impact come from the improving rookies on the Steelers’ offensive line? These are just some of the questions that Matty Peverell and Mark Davison will address as they bring a global perspective to how the Steelers can achieve success in 2021, and what to expect from the team as they continue their 2021 campaign for a seventh Lombardi. This is what will be discussed on the latest episode of Touchdown Under, the Australian sensation from the BTSC family of podcasts.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO