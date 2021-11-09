CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers Beat Bears on Monday Night Football, Bengals Enter Bye Week in AFC North Cellar

By James Rapien
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bengals were sitting at the top of the AFC two weeks ago with a 5-2 record. Now they're entering the bye week in last place in the AFC North. Pittsburgh beat Chicago 29-27...

NFL

