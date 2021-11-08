CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Adele Previews Stunning New Ballad Hold On In Amazon’s Christmas Advertising

kfrxfm.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdele is featured in a new holiday ad from Amazon. A Gospel balled titled, “Hold On” is the soundtrack for the ad. It features a student who is sitting in a...

www.kfrxfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wrcbtv.com

Adele debuts new song 'Hold On' in Amazon holiday ad

Adele debuted a new song, "Hold On," ahead of the release of her album "30." The song can be heard in an Amazon holiday commercial that shows a young girl walking through a subway station and then into the light to her school friends. She is also seen studying and sitting alone on a park bench.
MUSIC
musictimes.com

Adele Hypes Fans With 'Hold On' Preview Ahead Its November Release

Adele gifted all anxious people with an anthem titled "Hold On." Ahead of Adele's most-awaited return, the singer previewed her song "Hold On" through a nostalgic Amazon holiday commercial. On Monday, she dropped the video and shared people's stories about living with anxiety. The short commercial tells the story of...
CELEBRITIES
Stereogum

Watch Adele Sing “Hold On” In Clip From New Concert Special

Adele is releasing her new album 30 in less than a week now. We’ve already gotten one single, “Easy On Me.” And we’ve heard another song, “Hold On,” in an Amazon holiday commercial. Tomorrow night, CBS is airing Adele One Night Only, a two-hour concert special filmed last month at...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adele
Showbiz411

(Listen) Adele Cashes in with Amazon on Holiday Video for New Song, “Hold On,” About Pandemic Anxiety and Shopping

The marketing of Adele’s “30” album took an interesting turn today. She’s licensed a new song, “Hold On,” to Amazon for a commercial video. The video is about pandemic anxiety and shopping. The song may be about that, too. I think the idea is, if you’re anxious about shopping in stores, “Hold On,” you can use Amazon. It’s very spiritual. The “30” album drops next Thursday night.
INTERNET
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Fuming After Tyra Banks TMI Reveal About Suni Lee's Sickness

Dancing With the Stars fans were thrown for a loop on Monday's episode, as Olympian Suni Lee left the dancefloor shortly after her performance due to an illness. While host Tyra Banks noted that she did not test positive for COVID-19, she did share that she was experiencing some "tummy" issues. DWTS viewers weren't thrilled by the fact that the host shared a personal message about Lee's health, and they made sure to voice those very concerns all over Twitter.
THEATER & DANCE
PopSugar

Lori Harvey’s Dress Looks Modest From the Front, but My Oh My, Those Hip Cutouts

Lori Harvey was the hostess with the mostest style at the launch party for her new skin-care brand, SKN by LH, on Friday evening. The entrepreneurial model chose an appropriately spotlight-stealing outfit for the special occasion, wearing a white dress straight off Mônot's spring 2022 runway. From the front, the design looked quite modest with its high neckline and floor-grazing hem, but when Lori turned to the side, we caught a generous peek at her obliques and legs, courtesy of some sizable hip cutouts and thigh slits on each side. The gown was held together with two large bows, making it the perfect mix of sweet and sexy.
APPAREL
kiss951.com

Kelly Clarkson Causes A Stir In Black Zipper Dress

Kelly Clarkson caused a stir when she posted a picture of herself via Instagram on the set of The Voice in a short black dress with a big silver zipper. Fans immediately started to comment on her look. Most fans said she looked “beautiful” and called her “gorgeous,” but one...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Previews#Christmas Advertising#Gospel
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion shares health update as she announces heartbreaking news

Celine Dion left fans heartbroken as she announced a devastating health update that ultimately led to some very sad news. The singer shared a statement on her Instagram where she revealed that due to unfortunate developments in her health, the opening of her new Las Vegas residency would be delayed.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Amazon
imdb.com

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Poses in the Ultimate Little Black Dress for "Date Night" With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner's stylish date night outfit might inspire your next shopping trip. After stepping out for dinner with Travis Scott on Nov. 3, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum took to Instagram to give her 279 million followers a peek at her ensemble. Kylie wore a black leather coat over a matching mini dress and accessorized her look with a designer handbag, drop earrings and a pair of sneakers. She also posted pictures of a table decorated with candles and roses and captioned the photo series, "Date night." Her little black dress gave fans another glimpse at her baby bump. Kylie and Travis confirmed in September they're expecting their second child together. The 24-year-old makeup mogul and...
CELEBRITIES
chattanoogacw.com

Trace Adkins, wife Victoria Pratt share adorable moment before CMA Awards

Country star Trace Adkins and his wife Victoria Pratt shared an adorable moment goofing off Wednesday night while getting ready for the 55th Annual CMA Awards. The Canadian actress posted a video to Twitter gushing over Adkins' song he wrote on the fly in their dressing room. "My baby keeping us entertained while getting ready for the #CMAs," she wrote.
MUSIC
Radar Online.com

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Ditches Travis Scott, 'Secretly' Jets Out Of Houston In Middle Of Night To Reunite With 'Crisis Mode' Momager Kris Jenner

Kylie Jenner is done playing Travis Scott's supportive girlfriend. The pregnant 24-year-old ditched her baby daddy, reportedly leaving the rapper's $14 million Houston mansion where they've been holed up together since the Astroworld tragedy one week ago. Article continues below advertisement. According to The Sun, Kylie left in secret and...
HOUSTON, TX
Hello Magazine

Tamron Hall works her magic in skintight latex outfit - and wow!

Tamron Hall looked as stunning as ever when she wore an outfit her fans were clambering to get their hands on. The star showed off her look when she appeared on The View and shared a sneak peek at her appearance on Instagram too. The multi-talented TV host teamed her...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Adele and Rich Paul Just Took the Next Step in Their Relationship

Watch: Adele & BF Rich Paul Take Their Romance to the Next Level!. Hello from the other side—well, from across the pond to be specific. Almost four months after Adele and Rich Paul had fans rolling in the deep when they went public with their romance, the two have taken the next big step in their relationship: flying to Adele's native home of the U.K. together as a couple.
RELATIONSHIPS
Whiskey Riff

Remember That Illinois Buck Filmed Walking Around With An Insanely Large Wound?

WARNING: this is pretty graphic. If you’re squeamish, you might want to look away… Last fall, a trail cam in Southern Illinois captured some footage that even the most experienced hunters and outdoorsmen cannot comprehend. How the hell is this thing still walking around like that? The video shows a whitetail buck with an insanely large wound across its back, so much so that you can see his shoulder blade rocking back and forth as he walks. Organs appear to […] The post Remember That Illinois Buck Filmed Walking Around With An Insanely Large Wound? first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
Popculture

'Cosby Show' Star Raven-Symone Can't Remember Filming the Show

Raven-Symone starred in the last three seasons of The Cosby Show, but the former The View co-host can't remember most of her time on the show. Raven, who was only 4 years old when she started on Bill Cosby's sitcom, said she later learned her lack of memory from that time was "disassociation" after she went to therapy. After The Cosby Show, Raven moved on to Hangin' with Mr. Cooper and later found stardom again as a young adult in Disney Channel's That's So Raven.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy