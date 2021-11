Dean Thompson will join Niece Motorsports in 2022 as he looks to compete for both the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Championship and Rookie of the Year Honors. “To say I’m excited for next season is definitely an understatement,” said Thompson. “I’m honored to have the chance to drive these Niece Motorsports Chevrolets. I’ve enjoyed getting to know Carson and am looking forward to having him as a teammate. Thank you to Al Niece and everyone at Niece Motorsports for the opportunity. A huge thank you to Thompson Pipe Group for their continued support. I’m looking forward to the chance to make them all proud next season.”

MOTORSPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO