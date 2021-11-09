CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mainly cloudy, warm, humid and breezy today

By Juan Acuña
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 4 days ago
Onshore flow coming in from the Gulf of Mexico will continue to increase our humidity and raise our temperatures above seasonal average over the next couple of days.

We’ll have some extra clouds streaming overhead today as a minor disturbance moves from west to east and provides some shade to the warm temperatures. There will be a stray chance of a shower or two being squeezed out by the clouds, but overall, rainfall chance over the next seven days will be dismal and there are no big storm systems to bring us decent rain chances.

We’ll have another stray chance at a shower or two, though mainly staying north and east of us with the arrival of our next cold front that is forecast to arrive on Thursday throughout the afternoon.

The upper-level support for this system is up in the northern Plains and this front will be weak to moderate in nature.

Nevertheless, we’ll get a decent northwesterly flow aloft and see a little bit of some drier and cooler air that will filter in for Friday and Saturday.

There is also the opportunity to see a secondary cold frontal boundary or reinforcing high pressure on Friday that could deliver another dose of some cooler air. But even that is not quite as strong as the last front that came in time for last weekend.

In the meantime, it’s about the warm, humid and breezy conditions through Thursday. We’ll have more clouds today and then those will move out and we’ll see some good sun for the rest of the week. Wednesday looks like the windiest day with sustained values around 15-25 mph.

Today : Mainly cloudy, a stray shower, humid, warm and breezy…High: 81…Wind: ESE 10-20 mph.

Tonight : Clouds begin to move out, but still partly cloudy, humid and cool…Low: 65…Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday : More in the way of sunshine, still plenty warm, humid and windy…High: 82…Wind: SSE 15-25 mph.

Thursday : Good amount of sunshine, warm and humid with a cold front easing into the area in the afternoon which could lead to just a stray shower…High: 82…Wind: NE 7-14 mph.

Friday : Mainly sunny, drier and not as humid…High: 78…Wind: NE 7-14 mph.

Saturday : Morning temperatures on the chilly side, otherwise mainly sunny, dry and beautiful in the afternoon…High: 74…Wind: ESE 7-14 mph. .

Sunday : Mainly sunny, breezy and pleasant…High: 78…Wind: SE 10-20 mph.

Have a great day!

