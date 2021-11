The chart topping singer, whose phenomenal career has exponentially grown from her early teen years through the sensation she is today, has been known for her iconic ponytail look. It started out as a high ponytail: the kind that made people around the world formally recognize the ponytail as a legitimate style choice rather than a last minute, didn't-watch-my-hair-last-night strategy. There was a time when Ariana Grande being seen without her high ponytail would have been like Bella from Twilight being seen without her complicated romantic life: unheard of.

HAIR CARE ・ 9 DAYS AGO