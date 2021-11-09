Missing 79-year-old woman with dementia found dead in Livingston County

FENTON, Mich. (WWJ) -- A 79-year-old woman with dementia who was reported missing in Livingston County has been found dead.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says Althea Greene, who was reported missing around 3 p.m. Monday from her assisted living facility in Fenton, was found dead Tuesday morning.

Search teams had been out looking for Greene on Tuesday when a civilian found her body about 2,000 feet from the home where she was last seen, at Posey’s Senior Care Homes, where she’d lived for about five years.

She was found in a clearing with tall weeds, surrounded by woods, police said.

Police say there is nothing to suggest foul play, but the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone who may have information about her disappearance is asked to contact the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.

Althea Green

Authorities said before she was reported missing, Greene was sitting at a table in the home and having a snack, and once staff got up, she was gone.

The sheriff’s department and Michigan State Police had been using drones, canines and a MSP helicopter while searching for her. Community members began going door-to-door Tuesday morning.