Motorcyclist killed in Arlington crash identified as a Hurst man

The motorcyclist killed on Highway 360 in Arlington on Sunday has now been identified as a Hurst man named Luke McCullough.

Police say McCullough was riding northbound on Highway 360 near Abram when the vehicles ahead of him came to a complete stop because of heavy traffic.

McCullough slammed into the back of a car and was thrown some distance. Paramedics rushed him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses told investigators the motorcycle was going very fast and was changing lanes aggressively just before the crash.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter