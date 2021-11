Plenty of us have romantic, Norman Rockwell-esque visions of cooking the perfect Thanksgiving feast for a big family gathering. But for many home cooks, the reality is much different—the turkey is dry, the rolls are burnt and someone forgot to bring the Jell-O salad your ancestors have been making since 1847. If you’re looking to leave it to the pros and take the guesswork out of the holiday this year, many of Utah’s best chefs are serving both Turkey Day classics and nontraditional twists for both dine-in and takeout. Here are 25 Utah restaurants serving Thanksgiving dinner this Nov. 25.

UTAH STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO