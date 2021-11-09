CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Pope condemns 'vile' assassination attempt on Iraqi PM

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EK2yk_0cr5kEZk00

Pope Francis condemned an assassination attempt against Iraq’s prime minister as a “vile act of terrorism” and said Tuesday he is praying for peace in the country.

The Vatican secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, sent a telegram to Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi expressing Francis’ solidarity and prayers to al-Kadhimi’s family and those injured in the Monday drone attack on the prime minister’s residence.

“In condemning this vile act of terrorism, His Holiness once more expresses his confidence that with the blessing of the most high God the people of Iraq will be confirmed in wisdom and strength in pursuing the path of peace through dialogue and fraternal solidarity,” the telegram said.

An Iraqi army general has said indications point to Iran-backed factions as being behind the attack, though a top Iranian general visited Baghdad on Tuesday and said Tehran had nothing to do with it.

Francis met with al-Kadhimi in March when he traveled to Iraq to deliver a message of peaceful coexistence in the first-ever papal visit to the country.

Comments / 0

Related
clarionherald.org

Pope Francis at his prophetic best!

Clearly siding with the world’s poor and marginalized in a video message for the recent Fourth World Meeting of Popular Movements, Pope Francis boldly declared, “Seeing you reminds me that we are not condemned to repeat or to build a future based on exclusion and inequality, rejection or indifference; where the culture of privilege is an invisible and insurmountable power.”
RELIGION
AFP

Thousands of Afghans deported from Iran to Taliban rule

Iran is sending tens of thousands of Afghan migrants back to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan every week despite the threat of famine, aid agencies and witnesses say, with many Afghans alleging they have been mistreated by Iranian authorities. Samad told AFP at the border he was beaten by Iranian authorities in a migrant detention camp because he had no money to pay for his deportation.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Pope urges European solidarity with migrants amid new crisis

Pope Francis renewed his call for Europe to welcome and show solidarity with migrants, saying the diversity they're bringing to the continent is renewing European cities as a “beautiful mosaic, which should not be scarred or corrupted with prejudices or hatred.”Francis didn’t mention the latest migration crisis at Poland’s eastern border during a meeting with European Catholic missionary groups attending a meeting of the Migrantes foundation of the Italian bishops conference. Hundreds and possibly thousands of asylum-seekers, most from the Middle East have massed along Belarus’ border with Poland as a political standoff between the two countries intensifies....
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pope Francis
Reuters

Aid group says 4,000-5,000 Afghans crossing into Iran daily

KABUL, Nov 10 (Reuters) - As many as 4,000-5,000 Afghans have been crossing into Iran daily since the Taliban seized Kabul in August and hundreds of thousands more are expected to arrive in the coming winter, the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) said on Wednesday. The aid group said as many...
WORLD
The Independent

Calls mount for Israel to free Palestinians on hunger strike

Israel faced growing calls on Thursday to release five Palestinians who have been on hunger strike for weeks to protest a controversial policy of holding them indefinitely without charge, including one who has been fasting for 120 days and is in severe condition.Israel says the policy, known as “administrative detention,” is needed to detain suspects without disclosing sensitive intelligence, while the Palestinians and human rights groups say it denies them due process. Suspects can be held for months or years without seeing the evidence against them.Palestinians have been holding rallies across the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Gaza in solidarity...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Protests planned as Sudan military tightens grip after coup

Sudan’s pro-democracy alliance called for mass protests Saturday against the military’s takeover as the generals tighten their grip amid an outcry by the U.S. and other Western governments.The protests come two days after coup leader Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan reappointed himself head of the Sovereign Council, Sudan's interim governing body.Thursday’s move angered the pro-democracy alliance and frustrated the U.S. and other countries that have urged the generals to reverse their coup.The Sudanese military seized power Oct. 25, dissolving the transitional government and arresting dozens of officials and politicians. The coup has drawn international criticism and massive protests in the streets...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Husband of woman detained in Iran ends 21-day hunger strike

The husband of a British-Iranian woman who has been detained for more than five years in Iran said Saturday that he is ending his hunger strike outside Britain's Foreign Office after 21 days.Richard Ratcliffe has been sleeping in a tent outside the Foreign Office’s main entrance in an effort to pressure the British government to secure the release of his wife and other detained British-Iranian nationals. He began his demonstration last month after his wife, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe lost her latest appeal in Iran. “We probably hoped we’d get a breakthrough doing this. We haven’t yet,” Ratcliffe said. "“I...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assassination#Vile#Iraqi Army#Vatican#Iranian
AFP

Powers urge Libya to keep poll plan, want mercenaries out

World powers on Friday told Libya to stick to a plan for holding presidential elections on December 24, adding that foreign mercenaries should also leave and allow the country to turn a page in its history. French President Emmanuel Macron hosted leaders and diplomats in Paris for an international conference, declaring that Libya was now as a "crossroads" that would determine its future. The North African country has been mired in civil war since the overthrow of dictator Moamer Kadhafi in a 2011 uprising, with the bloodshed drawing in competing Libyan factions and Islamist groups, as well as regional powers. The presidential vote on December 24 is the core part of a United Nations plan to help restore stability, but the calendar has been under pressure as tensions flare once more between rival camps.
WORLD
The Independent

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Husband ends hunger strike after 21 days

The husband of detained Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is to end his hunger strike after 21 days.Richard Ratcliffe has been going without food while camping outside the Foreign Office in London as part of his long-running campaign to have his wife released from custody in Iran.He said he would conclude his protest on Saturday for the sake of the couple’s daughter Gabriella.Announcing his decision on Twitter, he said: “Today I have promised Nazanin to end the hunger strike. Gabriella needs two parents. Thank you all for your overwhelming care these past three weeks.”Mr Ratcliffe said the protest – sparked after Nazanin’s latest...
ADVOCACY
AFP

Five killed in crackdown on Sudan anti-coup protests

Sudanese security forces killed at least five demonstrators Saturday in a crackdown on anti-coup protests, medics said, after the military tightened its grip by forming a new ruling council. The pro-democracy protests come nearly three weeks after top general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan ousted the government, detained the civilian leadership and declared a state of emergency. The independent Central Committee for Sudanese Doctors said five protesters were killed in Saturday's rallies, two in Khartoum's twin city of Omdurman and three in east Khartoum. Four were shot dead, while one died from "suffocation by tear gas", the medics said.
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Country
Vatican City
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Country
Iraq
azpbs.org

Secrets of the Dead “A Samurai in the Vatican”

In 1613, feudal lord Date Masamune sent a Japanese diplomatic mission to Europe to negotiate with the Pope and the King of Spain in hopes of opening a new trade route. Led by samurai Hasekura Tsunenaga and Franciscan monk Luis Sotelo, the expedition spent seven years traveling one-third of the globe. Discover the fate and legacy of these men caught up in the first stages of globalization and facing religious and political tensions.
RELIGION
The Independent

Polish forces securing border and cities on Independence Day

Security forces in Poland were tasked Thursday with securing the nation's eastern border amid a migration fight with Belarus while also protecting the capital and other cities during Independence Day marches organized by far-right groups that turned violent in the past.Poland has objected since the summer to the increasing number of refugees and migrants trying to enter the country from Belarus. The Poland-Belarus border is also part of the European Union s eastern border, and the EU accuses the regime in Belarus of encouraging illegal migration to create instability in the West. The political standoff took on a larger...
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Ending the Korean War could be Biden's biggest mistake yet

Joe Biden sold his candidacy on the promise that the adults would be back in charge. He took that same message to world leaders. Reality was different. Rather than define itself with competence, Biden’s mismanagement and the gross incompetence of his national security team have hemorrhaged U.S credibility, empowered terrorists, and shot adrenaline into the ambitions of global rivals Russia and China.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Britain sends troops to Poland border as migrant crisis worsens

Britain has sent troops to Poland to help secure the Nato ally’s border with Belarus, as a migrant crisis that threatens to draw in major regional and international powers deepened and thousands of people remained stranded on the eastern European frontier in freezing conditions.The Ministry of Defence (MoD said on Friday that it had deployed a “small team of armed forces” to Poland “to address the ongoing situation at the Belarus border”. “The UK and Poland have a long history of friendship and are Nato allies,” said the MoD. “A small team of UK armed forces personnel have deployed following...
POLITICS
The Independent

Sudanese general tightens grip on power, 2 weeks after coup

Sudan’s top general has re-appointed himself as head of the army-run interim governing body, a sign that he is tightening his grip on the country two weeks after he led a coup against civilian leaders. There was no immediate reaction by pro-democracy groups to the move by Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan on Thursday. The development comes even as the military has pledged to hand over power to civilian authorities. Since the Oct. 25 coup, more than 100 government officials and political leaders have been detained, along with a large number of protesters and activists.Sudan has been in the midst of...
POLITICS
Vox

The Taliban, explained

The roots of the Taliban movement started in 1979, when the Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan. The Soviets were there to prop up a communist Afghan government that was supported by a minority of mostly urban residents. But the vast majority of Afghans lived in rural areas, where authority came from tribal and ethnic groups, and life revolved around conservative practices of Islam.
POLITICS
The Independent

EU parliamentarians urge stop to genocide denial in Serbia

A group of European parliamentarians on Thursday urged the Serbian president and other government officials to stop glorifying convicted war criminals and denying genocide committed in Bosnia in the 1990s.Their statement came two days after Serbia’s police prevented rights activists from painting over a large mural in downtown Belgrade of convicted Bosnian Serb wartime commander Ratko Mladic An international war crimes court has sentenced Mladic to life in prison for genocide in the Bosnian enclave of Srebrenica in 1995, when some 8,000 Bosniaks, who are mostly Muslims were gunned down by his troops during the war in Bosnia,...
SOCIETY
The Independent

The Independent

331K+
Followers
132K+
Post
166M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy