Italy’s Nino Bertasio opened up a four-shot lead following a stunning first round of 61 in the Portugal Masters.Bertasio covered the front nine of Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course in Vilamoura in 31 and then birdied six of his last seven holes to finish 10 under par in pursuit of his first European Tour title.Spain’s Adri Arnaus is Bertasio’s nearest challenger following a bogey-free 65 , with Malaysia’s Gavin Green another stroke back on five under.Home in 30 to card a 10 under par 61. The lowest round of his European Tour career ✍️#PortugalMasters pic.twitter.com/FMsqJAsxbG— The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) November...

GOLF ・ 9 DAYS AGO