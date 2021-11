(This first part sounds a lot cooler if you read it in an intercom voice, okay? Thanks for participating) Attention shoppers and movie snack lovers: we’ve got your new grocery staple on Aisle 6. And what’s that, you may ask? Movie theater popcorn. Unfortunately, technology hasn’t evolved to the point that we can share smells through the screen yet. So, you’ll just have to put that Outsider imagination to use again and pretend we’re all surrounded by wafts of that sweet and salty, buttery goodness we all know and love.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 10 DAYS AGO