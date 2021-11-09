CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

St. Louis begins campaign against Harris-Stowe

By Automated Insights
wcn247.com
 4 days ago

Harris-Stowe vs. Saint Louis (0-0) BOTTOM LINE: The Saint Louis Billikens are set to battle the Hornets...

www.wcn247.com

unipanthers.com

Panthers begin the regular season on the road in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI - After cruising to an 83-58 win in the second half of their exhibition game over Truman State, the Panthers will begin the non-conference season with a WNIT rematch. The UNI women's basketball team will make its way to St. Louis for a game with the Billikens....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
TheHDRoom

Harris Stowe vs Saint Louis Basketball Live Stream: Watch Online

Last night the Saint Louis Billikins men’s basketball team whooped up on Central Arkansas in their season opener. SLU are heavily favored 24 hours later against the Harris Stowe Hornets to collect a quick 2-0 start on the young 2021-22 season. The tip-off for tonight’s Harris Stowe and Saint Louis...
slubillikens.com

Billikens Glide Past Harris-Stowe, 127-54

ST. LOUIS – It was a record-setting performance for Saint Louis in a 127-54 victory over Harris-Stowe Wednesday night at Chaifetz Arena. The Billikens (2-0) set school marks for largest victory margin (73 points), points in a half (73, first half) and field goals in a half (27, first half). They tied the Saint Louis record for field goals in a game (50).
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Orlando Sentinel

UCF dunks way to season-opening win over Robert Morris

A dunk party took place Wednesday inside Addition Financial Arena as the UCF men’s basketball team ran past Robert Morris 69-59 to open the season. The Colonials opened the second half on a 7-0 run and cut UCF’s 17-point halftime lead to single digits five minutes in. Sparked by a one-handed slam by fifth-year senior Darius Perry, the Knights responded with a flurry. Minutes later, junior ...
ORLANDO, FL
wcn247.com

Williams' 18 points lifts Louisiana past S. Mississippi

Greg Williams Jr. scored 18 points and Louisiana broke it open late in the second half on the way to a 66-45 win. Up 29-23 at halftime, the Ragin’ Cajuns turned a 39-36 lead with 8:27 remaining into a 54-39 advantage in just under a five-minute span. Isaih Moore scored 19 shooting 7 for 11 for the Golden Eagles.
LOUISIANA STATE
wcn247.com

No. 11 Illinois gets guards back, beats Arkansas State 92-53

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — No. 11 Illinois welcomed guards Andre Curbelo and Trent Frazier back into the lineup Friday night, and overwhelmed Arkansas State in a 92-53 blowout. Curbelo finished with eight points, seven assists and four rebounds for Illinois (2-0), while Frazier, who returned from a shoulder injury, added 12 points and four rebounds. Marquis Eaton led the Red Wolves (1-1) with 13 points, while Arkansas transfer Desi Sills added eight points. Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins scored 17 points, had a career-high 12 rebounds and four assists, while Jacob Grandison finished with 17 points.
ILLINOIS STATE
wcn247.com

Davis scores 26 as No. 19 North Carolina holds off Brown

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — RJ Davis scored a career-high 26 points, and No. 19 North Carolina battled through 40 minutes of relentless competition from Brown, outlasting the Ivy League foe 94-87. Armando Bacot had 22 points on 10-of-11 shooting and 10 rebounds for the Tar Heels, who trailed by as many as seven points and never led by more than eight. North Carolina trailed by two with 7:14 remaining before Davis powered an 18-9 run, making four 3-pointers and a pair of free throws in the burst. He finished 9 of 17 from the floor and 6 of 9 from 3-point range. Dan Friday had 21 points and five assists for Brown.
COLLEGE SPORTS
wcn247.com

Ruffin leads Portland St. past Evergreen State 100-44

PORTLAND, Ore. — Marlon Ruffin had 18 points to lead five Portland State players in double figures as the Vikings easily beat Evergreen State 100-44. James Jean-Marie added 15 points for the Vikings. Gio Nelson chipped in 13, Paris Dawson scored 10 and Hayden Curtiss had 10. Mitch Wetmore led the Geoducks with 12 points.
PORTLAND, OR
wcn247.com

No. 14 Oregon State opens with 82-52 victory over LMU

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Freshman Talia von Oelhoffen had 19 points and five steals and sophomore Taylor Jones and freshman AJ Marotte scored 15 apiece as No. 14 Oregon State opened its season with an 82-52 victory over Loyola Marymount in nonconference play. The Beavers took control in the second quarter, using a 12-2 run to take a 30-17 lead with 4:51 left before halftime. Von Oelhoffen scored the first five points in the run and Jones scored the last five. Oregon State stretched its lead to 44-30 at halftime, blocking eight shots along the way. The Beavers shot 51.5% (17 of 33) in the first 20 minutes and got even hotter in the second half — finishing at 53.1% (34 of 64).
OREGON STATE
wcn247.com

Robinson's double-double propels Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Orlando Robinson had 17 points and 16 rebounds as Fresno State routed Long Island University 84-60. Jordan Campbell and Isaiah Hill added 15 points each for the Bulldogs (2-0). Ty Flowers had 26 points and seven rebounds for the Sharks (0-2).
FRESNO, CA

