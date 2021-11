Who said rock'n'roll was dead? Watching Brass Against’s frontwoman Sophia Urista urinating over a fan’s face, you could be forgiven for wishing it was, however.In case you missed it (and I envy anyone who has been spared the footage), Brass Against – who cover protest songs by rock bands such as Soundgarden – were performing over the weekend at Welcome to Rock festival in Florida. During the show, singer Urista was heard saying she needed to relieve herself before inviting a fan onstage. “I’ma piss in this motherf****er’s mouth,” she apparently said. “I gotta pee, and I can’t make it...

MUSIC ・ 5 HOURS AGO