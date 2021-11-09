GOP strategist: 'We've got plenty of oil; we've got plenty of natural gas'
GOP strategist and podcast host Matt Locke joined Marc Cox to react to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm's prediction of higher heating prices this winter.
"That's what the left wants you to believe, that they have no control over the shutdown of America," Locke told Cox. "I'm down here in Fort Worth, Texas. We've got plenty of oil. We've got plenty of natural gas."
