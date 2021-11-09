CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

GOP strategist: 'We've got plenty of oil; we've got plenty of natural gas'

By The Marc Cox Morning Show, Marc Cox
97.1 FM Talk
97.1 FM Talk
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rMuC8_0cr5dDeo00

GOP strategist and podcast host Matt Locke joined Marc Cox to react to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm's prediction of higher heating prices this winter.

"That's what the left wants you to believe, that they have no control over the shutdown of America," Locke told Cox. "I'm down here in Fort Worth, Texas. We've got plenty of oil. We've got plenty of natural gas."

© 2021 KFTK (Audacy). All rights reserved- Photo by Spencer Platt Getty Images

Comments / 59

Jay Park
4d ago

11 months ago we were exporting oil. But this is all part of the socialist Democrats plan is to do destroy America and sell off all our assets

Reply(33)
22
Edward Gareau
4d ago

We also have a PRESIDENT , that is killing this COUNTRY!!!!!?

Reply(5)
20
Moose McKnuckle
4d ago

We've got plenty of douchbag dems and libtards blocking our country's oil and natural gas. It's one of the many things they use to try to control the American people and economy. We can energy independent if they let us, but they won't. So for now the U.S will waste money buying our oil and natural gas from other countries.

Reply
4
mediaite.com

U.S. Energy Secretary Bursts Out Laughing When Asked Her Plan to Increase Oil Production in America

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm burst out laughing when asked on Friday about her plan to increase oil production in the United States amid increasing gas prices. “In Sturgis, Mich., it is $2.89 a gallon. I guess that’s better than in California,” Bloomberg Radio host Tom Keene asked Granholm, a former Michigan governor, on Bloomberg Surveillance. “What is the Granholm plan to increase oil production in America.”
STURGIS, MI
Fox News

Biden admin considering shutting down Michigan pipeline, drawing criticism and dire warnings as winter nears

The Biden administration is reportedly weighing the potential market consequences of shutting down an oil pipeline in Michigan, drawing criticism from opponents. Former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm, Biden's energy secretary, predicted Sunday that heating prices will rise this winter regardless of the Biden administration's decision on the pipeline. "Yeah, this is going to happen. It will be more expensive this year than last year," Granholm told CNN.
MICHIGAN STATE
Time

U.S. Gasoline Exports Surge Even as Americans Pay Up at the Pump

While President Biden is fretting about high prices at the pump, even going as far as asking OPEC+ to raise oil output, U.S. refiners are exporting the most gasoline in three years.Shipments of the fuel in the first eight months of the year rose to 802,000 barrels a day, the highest for the period since 2018, before the pandemic started. At the same time, American drivers are paying the most per gallon since 2014. Overseas demand is only set to increase as Mexico, the top importer of U.S. gasoline, is still in the early stages of recovering from the pandemic.The high rate of gasoline exports shine a light on the wider global oil demand picture and underscore the limitations the Biden Administration faces in keeping retail prices in check. U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said the government is “looking at” a release of crude from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. But that would only temporarily resolve the underlying tightness in the crude market, according to oil consultancy Energy Aspects.
TRAFFIC
MarketRealist

Is There an Oil and Fuel Shortage in the U.S. and Is Biden to Blame?

In April 2020, WTI prices went into the negative territory for the first time in history. The world was awash with oil and negative prices reveal that drillers were willing to pay money to get the oil removed from the fields. The world has come a long way since then and crude oil prices recently rose to the highest level since 2014. Is there an oil and fuel shortage in the U.S. in 2021?
ENERGY INDUSTRY
New York Post

Biden might close Michigan pipeline, WH admits after calling report bogus

The White House admitted Monday that it is studying the impact of shutting down the L5 pipeline from Michigan to Canada amid a global energy crisis. A day after Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm warned that Americans will have to pay more to heat their homes this winter, deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Fox News’ Peter Doocy sparred over reports that the Biden administration was mulling the pipeline shutdown.
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Biden shocked to learn high gas prices are his fault

President Joe Biden appeared shocked this week to discover that gas prices are so high. Just wait until he finds out his administration is the reason why. “We got a higher demand for goods at the same time we’re facing disruptions in the supplies to make those goods. This is a recipe for delays and for higher prices, and people are feeling it,” Biden said in Baltimore on Wednesday. “They’re feeling it. Did you ever think you’d be paying this much for a gallon of gas? In some parts of California, they’re paying $4.50 a gallon!”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
OilPrice.com

California Gasoline Prices Reach Highest In History

Gasoline prices in California have reached fever pitch, hitting their highest prices ever recorded, according to data from Gas Buddy. Average prices hit $4.68 per gallon today in California, beating out previous records set in 2008 and 2012. Gasoline prices in the United States have continued to climb as stockpiles...
TRAFFIC
