CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

You can now scale one of NYC’s tallest skyscrapers: no walls, no glass windows, no railings

By Nexstar Media Wire, The Associated Press
abc27 News
abc27 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EUixs_0cr5aH0f00

NEW YORK (AP) — As I climbed the narrow metal steps on the edge of the skyscraper, the safety harness that kept me attached to the building — nearly 1,300 feet up — kept clicking, like a roller-coaster heading toward its first drop.

Looking around on a recent fall day, I could see New York City spread out below me in the early morning light. To the south, One World Trade Center appeared at eye level in the distance. To the east, the needle spire of the Empire State Building. To the west, as our guide, Anissa Barbato, pointed out, even New Jersey looked good.

SpaceX returns 4 astronauts to Earth after 200-day flight

This was City Climb, an attraction opening Tuesday at 30 Hudson Yards, one of the city’s tallest buildings. It gives thrill-seekers a unique perspective on New York that no observation deck could hope to match: No walls, no glass windows, no railings. Just skyline.

  • Climb guide Jason Johnson leans off the edge at the top of City Climb, a new attraction at 30 Hudson Yards in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. The attraction opening Tuesday, Nov. 9 gives thrill-seekers a unique perspective on New York City from almost 1,300 feet up. At the top, a safety harness allows the climber to lean out over New York City and enjoy a panoramic view in the fresh air, unimpeded by glass. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lp1mX_0cr5aH0f00
    Climb guide Jason Johnson leans off the edge at the top of City Climb, a new attraction at 30 Hudson Yards in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. City Climb starts at The Edge observation deck, from where you climb an external staircase to reach the top of the building, nearly 1,300 feet above the ground. At the top, a safety harness allows the climber to lean out over New York City and enjoy a panoramic view in the fresh air, unimpeded by glass. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VQ5Vg_0cr5aH0f00
    Maintenance technician Enzo Gentile helps escort a group of journalists to the top of the new City Climb attraction at 30 Hudson Yards in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. The attraction opening Tuesday, Nov. 9 gives thrill-seekers a unique perspective on New York City from almost 1,300 feet up. Participants are equipped with specially designed safety harnesses that let them ascend to a platform near the top of a Manhattan skyscraper. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aD97K_0cr5aH0f00
    Employees at City Climb escort a group of journalists to the top of the new attraction at 30 Hudson Yards in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. The attraction opening Tuesday, Nov. 9 gives thrill-seekers a unique perspective on New York City from almost 1,300 feet up. At the top, a safety harness allows the climber to lean out over New York City and enjoy a panoramic view in the fresh air, unimpeded by glass. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YC4Ox_0cr5aH0f00
    People enjoy The Edge observation deck, bottom center, as seen from the top of City Climb, a new attraction at 30 Hudson Yards in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. City Climb starts at The Edge observation deck, from where you climb an external staircase to reach the top of the building, nearly 1,300 feet above the ground. At the top, a safety harness allows the climber to lean out over New York City and enjoy a panoramic view in the fresh air, unimpeded by glass. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZQhDa_0cr5aH0f00
    Video journalist David Martin prepares to lean backward over the edge of City Climb, a new attraction at 30 Hudson Yards in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. The attraction opening Tuesday, Nov. 9 gives thrill-seekers a unique perspective on New York City from almost 1,300 feet up. Participants are equipped with specially designed safety harnesses that let them ascend to a platform near the top of a Manhattan skyscraper. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KPBQy_0cr5aH0f00
    Video journalist David Martin, second from right, gets helping suiting up before going up City Climb, a new attraction at 30 Hudson Yards in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. The attraction opening Tuesday, Nov. 9 gives thrill-seekers a unique perspective on New York City from almost 1,300 feet up. At the top, a safety harness allows the climber to lean out over New York City and enjoy a panoramic view in the fresh air, unimpeded by glass. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m6Zta_0cr5aH0f00
    As people watch from The Edge observation deck, climbers lean out over the city from the top of City Climb, a new attraction at 30 Hudson Yards in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. City Climb starts at The Edge observation deck, from where you climb an external staircase to reach the top of the building, nearly 1,300 feet above the ground. At the top, a safety harness allows the climber to lean out over New York City and enjoy a panoramic view in the fresh air, unimpeded by glass. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1owCuJ_0cr5aH0f00
    Video journalist David Martin takes a breathalyzer test before going up City Climb, a new attraction at 30 Hudson Yards in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. City Climb starts at The Edge observation deck, from where you climb an external staircase to reach the top of the building, nearly 1,300 feet above the ground. At the top, a safety harness allows the climber to lean out over New York City and enjoy a panoramic view in the fresh air, unimpeded by glass. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YBzv6_0cr5aH0f00
    Manager Anissa Barbato enjoys the view at the top of City Climb, a new attraction at 30 Hudson Yards in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. The attraction opening Tuesday, Nov. 9 gives thrill-seekers a unique perspective on New York City from almost 1,300 feet up. At the top, a safety harness allows the climber to lean out over New York City and enjoy a panoramic view in the fresh air, unimpeded by glass. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

The $185-per-person experience starts with climbing groups of up to eight taken through a series of safety protocols, including a Breathalyzer test. They’re then outfitted in bright blue full-body suits meant to ensure that nothing can fall off their person to the streets below.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Climbers are equipped with specially designed safety harnesses that let them ascend an outdoor staircase, from the first lookout known as the Cliff, to the top platform called the Apex, located 1,271 feet (387 meters) above 10th Avenue.

There, they can lean out over the edge and look down at the Empire State Building. City Climb will operate rain, snow or shine, but will close if the temperature drops below 23 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 5 degrees Celsius) or if there is dangerous weather in the area.

Tech Bytes: Robinhood data breach, Walmart driverless trucks, Google pet portraits

Setting off on our climb, my stomach tightened as soon as the gate saying “Restricted Area” opened onto the Cliff. My hands, tingling with nervous anticipation the night before, were numb in the cold as I walked the 161 steps on the exterior edge of the building’s distinctive triangle top.

I looked down on the Hudson Yards plaza and the streets next to it, where the cars looked like ants.

US charges 2 suspected major ransomware operators

When I got to the Apex, Barbato, the attraction’s manager, welcomed me: “We are at the top of the world.”

Then, she leaned back, arms stretched out, hanging over the city as a cable tether kept her from falling to the streets below.

FDA reports 100+ drug shortages nationwide

“Put your heels on the edge, bend your knees, and push out,” one of the guides said, when it was my turn.

I did as instructed. And then, it was time to hold my arms out.

US reopens to international travel, allows happy reunions

I wasn’t sure I wanted to let go, but everyone’s eyes were on me. My mind jumped back to a time I went bungee jumping in college nearly 20 years ago. I hesitated then, and always kind of regretted it.

So, I let go. It wasn’t that bad, as long as I didn’t think about the fact that nearly 1,300 feet below — a nine-second fall — was 30th Street and certain death.

Naked man rescued after days trapped in wall of historic New York theater

Barbato said they expect a mix of thrill-seekers and people trying to prove to themselves that they can overcome their fear of heights.

“We’re going to have those urban explorers who are really just looking for something wonderful to do in New York City,” said Barbato. “We’re also then going to have those people who really want to prove to themselves that they can overcome not only their fears but their hurdles. This is going to be a magnificent, life-changing experience for some people.”

‘Dreamer’ becomes youngest woman to complete 100 marathons after crossing finish line in L.A. race

After what seemed like minutes — 30 or 40 seconds, in reality — I grabbed the harness and pulled myself back in. I’m not afraid of heights, but I respect them: Once I was back firmly on the platform, it did feel like a bit of an accomplishment.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
milfordmirror.com

Milford, the new wedding destination for NYC couples?

MILFORD — The pandemic impacted every facet of life, and that includes marriage. Those looking to tie the knot need a marriage license. But the pandemic closed city clerk’s offices throughout the Tri-State area for months. One area hard-hit with backlogs was New York City. Due to high demand in mid-2020, many New York couples started making the trek up the interstate to Connecticut.
MILFORD, CT
abc27 News

Home for the holidays: Rockefeller tree arrives in NYC

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City ushered in the holiday season Saturday with the arrival of a 79-foot Norway spruce that will serve as one of the world’s most famous Christmas trees in Rockefeller Center. The 12-ton tree was trucked in from the Price family home in Elkton, Maryland — the first time the […]
POLITICS
WRAL

NYC attraction lets you lean off skyscraper 1,000+ feet in the air

NYC attraction lets you lean off skyscraper 1,000+ feet in the air. The City Climb, an attraction opening Tuesday at 30 Hudson Yards, one of the city's tallest buildings. It gives thrill-seekers a unique perspective on New York that no observation deck could hope to match: No walls, no glass windows, no railings. Just skyline.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
hartfordcitynewstimes.com

No hands! Lean off a NYC skyscraper

Billed as the world's highest external building climb, City Climb at 30 Hudson Yards lets visitors come face to face with the city's famous skyline, no railing, no glass window. (Nov. 9) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#Windows#Weather#World Trade Center#Ap Photo#Huds
travelersunited.org

Where can travelers ride the world’s tallest Ferris wheels?

“These wheels have almost replaced the skyscraper as icons,” says Dennis Speigel, president of the consulting firm International Theme Park Services. You’d expect him to say that since his company is busy building tall — very tall — Ferris wheels. He is one of the elite builders of many of the world’s tallest Ferris wheels.
LIFESTYLE
CNN

What Kyle Rittenhouse's tears reveal about America

Peniel E. Joseph is the Barbara Jordan Chair in ethics and political values and the founding director of the Center for the Study of Race and Democracy at the LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin, where he is also a professor of history. He is the author of "Stokely: A Life" and "The Sword and the Shield: The Revolutionary Lives of Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr." The views expressed here are his own. View more opinion articles on CNN.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
SpaceX
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Walmart
TravelNoire

How Korean Kimchi Saved One Black Woman's Life, Twice

Television host, cultural activist, and author Africa Yoon has a story to tell…and it involves plenty of kimchi. Born Suzanne Engo, the moniker “Africa” began as a nickname she received after arriving in the United States as the daughter of the Ambassador to Cameroon. “When you grow up at the...
ENTERTAINMENT
Austonia

Tesla rival expanding in Austin, gets noticed by Elon Musk

Two truck models, a market debut and an Amazon collaboration later, Rivian is the next electric vehicle company to step into the spotlight—and it's making a presence in Austin.The underdog electric car company made headlines this week when it made its Wall Street debut Wednesday and scored the biggest American Initial Public Offering since Facebook. Based in Irvine, California, it gains steam as Tesla has had its most profitable year yet and is opening its newest Gigafactory in southeast Travis County by the end of the year. Rivian is now the fifth-largest automaker by market cap, and it's been...
AUSTIN, TX
domino

This $17 Amazon Find Prevents Jeans From Piling Up in the Closet

Having three closets in New York City is a big deal—no argument there. But that doesn’t mean organizing them will be a breeze. Take it from Hallie Gould, editorial director at Byrdie, who has two closets in the bedroom and one in the hallway of her Greenpoint, Brooklyn, apartment. The issue? They’re all equally tall, deep, and narrow. “The city is known for a lot of magical things, but unfortunately an abundance of space isn’t one of them,” says Gould. Storing her many shoes and jeans was a huge pain point. “I wanted everything to feel accessible,” she adds. What her bedroom closets, in particular, needed was optimizing. Cue the expert.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
abc27 News

abc27 News

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
838K+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy