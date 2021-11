Just about anyone who travels the Big Woods back country has a different idea about what is the perfect four-wheel drive, back-road vehicle. The city slickers from Madison Ave, many of whom have never driven “off road” in their lives, dream up television commercials for folks like us who want a tough truck for the back roads. These TV ads, in an attempt to sells us a truck, depict the most jaw-dropping, teeth-jarring rides up steep rock ledges and washed-out roads that most sportsmen would never attempt.

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO