CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

VP Kamala Harris in Paris for US-France fence-mending trip

KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a5yzH_0cr5ZJje00
EU France US Harris Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff, left, tour the Institut Pasteur in Paris, France, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. Harris meet with American and French scientists working on COVID-19 preparedness worldwide. Officials said the visit will underscore the longstanding scientific exchanges between the US and France, and the determination to tackle global challenges, especially to to end the pandemic. (Sarahbeth Maney/The New York Times via AP, Pool) (Sarahbeth Maney)

PARIS — (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris kicked off a four-day visit to Paris and charm offensive Tuesday aimed at shoring up relations with France, America’s oldest ally.

Washington's relationship with Paris hit a historic low this year after a U.S.-British submarine deal with Australia scuttled a French contract to sell subs to the Australian navy. Late last month, President Joe Biden told French President Emmanuel Macron the U.S. had been "clumsy" in its handling of the issue.

Harris started her trip by meeting with American and French scientists working on COVID-19 preparedness at the Pasteur Institute in Paris.

She said the visit underscored joint determination to tackle global challenges, especially to end the coronavirus pandemic.

“Some of the most significant discoveries in science on any issue, from rabies to HIV-AIDS, to breast cancer, to mRNA and what we do around vaccines and pandemics, have occurred here in collaboration with French scientists, American scientists, scientists around the world coming together," Harris, a former California senator, said.

She also mentioned the institute's personal symbolism: Her late mother Shyamala Gopalan, who was a scientist, conducted breast cancer research with the institute’s scientists in the 1980s.

Harris is scheduled to sit down with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace on Wednesday for talks expected to focus on ways the two nations can better coordinate their efforts in the Indo-Pacific.

Harris and Macron are also expected to discuss global health, space and other issues. Harris is set to deliver a Thursday speech at the annual Paris Peace Forum and to participate Friday in the Paris Conference on Libya.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Birmingham Star

Why Democrats got stuck with Kamala Harris

With Joe Biden in conspicuous decline, the need for a qualified vice president waiting in the wings is critical. Yet Kamala Harris is totally unfit for the presidency, a dilemma that puts the United States in an awful bind. Less than a year in office, Vice President Kamala Harris, the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
New York Post

Harris won’t be president and other commentary

“She was supposed to be the one-term president’s successor. The vice president who would take the torch from a by-then-80-something Joe Biden and carry on the administration’s agenda while becoming” the nation’s next president, quips The Hill’s Joe Concha. “But as things stand now, one has to wonder how Kamala Harris even remains on the ticket in 2024. . . . A USA Today-Suffolk University poll finds that just 28 percent of voters,” approve of the job she’s doing. “She’s practically invisible” and was “never liked much to begin with,” as low polls forced her out of the 2020 prez race before voting began. “Harris was supposed to represent the next generation of Democrats” — oops.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
Washington Times

‘Cringe’: Harris takes heat for awkward French accent in lab tour

Political watchers were scratching their heads after Vice President Kamala Harris seemed to deploy a Gallic tint to certain words during a tour of the Pasteur Institute. “In government, we campaign with ‘The Plan,’” Ms. Harris said. “Uppercase T, uppercase P. ‘The Plan!’ And then the environment is such we’re expected to defend ‘The Plan’ even when the first time we roll it out there may be some glitches and it’s time to reevaluate and then do it again.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
New York Post

Kamala Harris visits site of Paris terrorist attack

Vice President Harris made a somber stop at Paris’ cafe Le Carillon Saturday to mark the sixth anniversary of an ISIS terrorist attack which which left 130 dead. Harris placed white flowers at a memorial for the victims and was accompanied by her husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff. The couple later chatted with people inside the cafe, which was decorated with colored candles.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Emmanuel Macron
KRMG

Biden-Xi set virtual summit for Monday to discuss tensions

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden and China's Xi Jinping will hold their much-anticipated virtual summit on Monday evening as the two sides look to dial back tensions after a rough start to the U.S.-China relationship since Biden took office earlier this year. The White House is setting low...
U.S. POLITICS
DesignerzCentral

'Wow!' Palin ridicules 'prophetic' Prince Harry as she urges Sussexes to end 'negativity'

Prince Harry has been mocked by a former vice presidential nominee for his recent revelation that he warned Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey the day before the January 6 Capitol riots. Sarah Palin told GB News that she wondered "where he pulled that out of" and also stated her belief that the prince and Meghan Markle were "capitalizing" on being able to spread "negativity" around the Royal Family.
CELEBRITIES
hofstra.edu

Reviewing VP Harris’s Diplomatic Visit to France

Dr. Meena Bose, professor of political science, executive dean of the Public Policy and Public Service program, and executive director of the Kalikow Center for the Study of the American Presidency, appeared on the FOX Radio Network on November 12, 2021, to discuss Vice President Kamala Harris’s diplomatic trip to France, where she met with French President Emmanuel Macron and visited a COVID-19 lab, after which she was criticized for using what appeared to be a French accent when speaking.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris#Hiv#Cancer Research#Ap#French#Australian#American#The Pasteur Institute#The Associated Press
floridianpress.com

Harris Awkwardly Uses French Accent During Paris Trip

Vice President Kamala Harris seems to think that using a fake French accent when speaking to scientists in France as part of her charm offensive overseas visit would help repair the soured relationship with U.S.’ oldest ally. Harris on Tuesday toured the Institut Pasteur science lab in Paris, where American...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Harris, French PM lay wreaths six years on from Paris terror attacks

US Vice President Kamala Harris and French Prime Minister Jean Castex laid wreaths at a Paris cafe and France's national football stadium Saturday, six years since deadly terror attacks that left 130 people dead. The attacks by three separate teams of Islamic State group jihadists on the night of November 13, 2015 were the worst in France since World War II. Gunmen mowed down 129 people in front of cafes and at a concert hall in the capital, while a bus driver was killed after suicide bombers blew themselves up at the gates of the stadium in its suburbs. Harris, closing a four-day trip to France, placed a bouquet of white flowers in front of a plaque honouring the victims outside a Paris cafe.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Times

Kamala Harris: An unsuccessful American in Paris

When past presidents have seen their approval numbers dive, they went on foreign trips. Sometimes this works, but more often it doesn’t, because failure at home often follows them abroad. World leaders can sense failure and its twin, weakness. Vice President Kamala Harris, whose poll numbers and favorability among the...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Cancer
Country
France
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Bank Info Security

VP Kamala Harris: US Will Join 80-Nation Cybersecurity Pact

The U.S. has joined an 80-nation agreement that sets collective goals for cyberspace, with a particular focus on internet integrity, electoral security, intellectual property theft, use of malign hacking tools and more. Vice President Kamala Harris confirmed U.S. entry into the multistate pact following a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday.
U.S. POLITICS
MarketRealist

Is There a White House Rift Between Biden and Kamala Harris?

Since the approval ratings keep getting lower for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, Americans wonder whether all is well between the nation’s top leaders. When comparing the number of public appearances Harris made alongside Biden, the percentage has decreased since the beginning of his presidential term. Article...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
6K+
Followers
38K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy