Apple-1 computer goes on sale, with bids expected to reach $600,000

Apple can now put an exact dollar sign on how much people are willing to pay for an iPhone with USB-C: $86,001. Okay, maybe not everyone would be willing to pay that amount, but it’s also how much one enthusiast paid for Ken Pillonel’s modified iPhone X featuring the technology at auction, according to Verge. Even crazier, though, the winning bidder won’t be able to use the one-of-a-kind phone on regular basis. Why so much fuss for a four-year-old smartphone that wasn’t even modified by engineers at Apple? Because Mac obsessives have been clamoring for an iPhone with USB-C for years now....

CELL PHONES ・ 14 HOURS AGO