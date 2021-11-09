Animal Control Company Warns Of Pet Poisonings In East Metro
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A warning for pet owners: several cats and dogs have been found poisoned east of the metro.
Companion Animal Control believes homeowners near Baytown, Lake Elmo and Hugo may have put poison out to keep rodents out of their homes.
Companion is now warning people to watch their pets closely. Some common signs of poisoning include vomiting, diarrhea and excessive drooling.
If you suspect your animal has been poisoned, Companion recommends going to the vet immediately.
