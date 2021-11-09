CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Animal Control Company Warns Of Pet Poisonings In East Metro

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wrtCP_0cr5Xguf00

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A warning for pet owners: several cats and dogs have been found poisoned east of the metro.

Companion Animal Control believes homeowners near Baytown, Lake Elmo and Hugo may have put poison out to keep rodents out of their homes.

Companion is now warning people to watch their pets closely. Some common signs of poisoning include vomiting, diarrhea and excessive drooling.

If you suspect your animal has been poisoned, Companion recommends going to the vet immediately.

More On WCCO.com :

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WHIZ

Animal Shelter Society Pet of the Week: Diesel!

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Animal Shelter Society’s announces Diesel as their pet of the week. Diesel is about 4-years-old and has been with the shelter for a few weeks now. He is a very well behaved dog that doesn’t pull on the leash when you walk him and gets along well with cats, says April Cohagen-Gibson, General Manager for the Animal Shelter Society.
ZANESVILLE, OH
CBS Minnesota

‘It’s Really Hard And Really Tiring’: COVID Surge Taking Large Toll On Rural Minnesota Hospitals

SAUK CENTRE, Minn. (WCCO) — Climbing COVID-19 cases are taking a toll on small Minnesota hospitals. Doctors in some rural parts of the state says it’s the worst they’ve seen it. WCCO traveled to Sauk Centre where finding a hospital bed to get better for weeks has been a struggle. Susan Rutten has spent the last five days at CentraCare’s Sauk Centre hospital with COVID-19. The 65-year-old says she didn’t know what to believe when it came to the vaccine. “I was torn between some people telling me to, some people telling me not to,” Rutten said. With the help of monoclonal antibodies, she...
MINNESOTA STATE
1011now.com

Animal Control gives tips for coyote sightings in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man became concerned for the safety of children and small pets in his neighborhood after he spotted a pack of four to five coyotes right outside his house recently. Kevin McGill, who lives near Dead Man’s Run, said coyotes near his neighborhood have ventured...
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Lake Elmo, MN
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Pets & Animals
Minneapolis, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Minneapolis, MN
Pets & Animals
Minneapolis, MN
Lifestyle
CBS Minnesota

3 Kids, 4 Adults Displaced After Shed Fire Spreads To Minneapolis Home

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Seven people are displaced after a house fire Thursday afternoon in Minneapolis. The fire apparently started in a shed next to a home on the 3100 block of Upton Avenue North in the Jordan neighborhood, according to the Minneapolis Fire Department. (credit: MFD) The fire then spread to the home, which officials say is now “uninhabitable.” The American Red Cross is helping find shelter for the three children and four adults impacted. No one was hurt, and the fire’s cause is still being investigated.   More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: Clipper System Could Bring Up To 3 Inches Of Snow This Weekend Hit-And-Run Suspect Fatally Shot Man Who Tried To Stop Him; Carjacking Escape Interrupted By Community Members Hunter Airlifted To Hospital After Shooting Self In Leg ‘I Chose To Intervene’: Anti-Violence Group Helps Subdue Gunman In North Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Live In Minneapolis? Get Your Leaves Raked Up By Next Week

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — People who live in Minneapolis have until the end of next week to get their leaves raked up. The city will pick up yard waste in compostable bags or empty reusable containers. Waste collection in Minneapolis ends on your pickup day the week of Nov. 15. The city also wants to remind people not to rake leaves into the street. It’s against the law and bad for our lakes, creeks and rivers. St. Paul residents who pay extra for yard waste pickup have until Nov. 30.   More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: Clipper System Could Bring Up To 3 Inches Of Snow This Weekend Hit-And-Run Suspect Fatally Shot Man Who Tried To Stop Him; Carjacking Escape Interrupted By Community Members Hunter Airlifted To Hospital After Shooting Self In Leg ‘I Chose To Intervene’: Anti-Violence Group Helps Subdue Gunman In North Minneapolis
One Green Planet

How to Control Animal Hair in Your Home

If you want to control animal hair in your home, there are several things that you can do. These tips will help you to keep a cleaner and more hygienic home!. As much as we may love our fur babies, pet hair can be a nuisance. That is why these tips are so useful and can help you to stay sane with shedding pets.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poison#Cats And Dogs#Wcco#Companion Animal Control#Minnesota Weather#Twin Cities Metro Live
trentontrib.com

BECKY EICHER: ANIMAL CONTROL CORNER – Take steps to control rodent problem  

Animal Control has received concerns about the possible increases in rodents. Animal Control is not permitted to place poison or traps out for rodents. Citizens having issues with rodents may need to contact a licensed pest control business or may personally place out store brought poison or traps, as long as it is done in a safe matter.
ANIMALS
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Metro Animal Shelter shares advice on caring for your pet this winter

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - With winter temperatures setting in, officers at Metro Animal Shelter see an increase in calls from concerned residents about pets they see outdoors. “A lot of times dogs are outside and people just want to make sure that they’re okay. A lot of times...
PETS
wnns.com

Animal Advocates Renew Criticism Of County Animal Control

Local animal advocates are again speaking out about their concerns over Sangamon County Animal Control… and what they see as a lack of action by county officials to address the problems. A number of advocates addressed the county board Tuesday night with their contention that there has been systemic inhumane...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
dailyplanetdc.com

Minneapolis deals with rat infestation

On September 28, the City of Minneapolis met with Environmental Pest Management (Bug Tech) to inspect commercial and residential lots in the 3700-3900 blocks of Elliot and Chicago Avenues. The site visit was performed to have a pest professional search for rats, rat harborage and food sources and determine a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Monroe Evening News

Monroe County Animal Control Pets of the Week

The latest Pets of the Week are Ren and Dallas. These Pets of the Week are unique: They are a bonded pair. This means they came in together, get along and depend on each other emotionally, and the Animal Control would prefer to keep them together, if possible. However, their adoption together is not necessarily mandatory.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
Gainesville.com

Feral hogs: A four-footed plague

Feral hogs are a significant problem that plague the entire state of Florida. They cause millions in damage to Florida crops annually and inflict terrible ecological damage. Feral hogs are not limited to rural areas and will invade anywhere they can access. Wild populations of feral hogs are descended from domestic animals that escaped from captivity. Feral hogs were first introduced to the Southeast by Spanish explorers as far back as the 16th century. European wild boars were introduced much later for hunting purposes. Once escaping, they interbred with already present feral pigs to create the animals we have today.
FLORIDA STATE
Morganton News Herald

Pets of the week at Burke County Animal Services

Many dogs and cats are available for adoption at Burke County Animal Services. Trinity Johnson, Animal Services shelter technician, wants all of the animals in the shelter to find a loving fur-ever home. These are the animals she chose to spotlight this week. “This week’s dog of the week is...
BURKE COUNTY, NC
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
44K+
Followers
18K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy