Facing Rider, Driver Shortages, Metro Transit Announces Cuts To Service

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Metro Transit has kept running throughout the pandemic, but there are fewer riders and fewer drivers on board.

The Transportation Committee says ridership is still down from 2019 levels, and they’re down dozens of operators. That’s causing them to miss trips on both buses and the light rails.

So, starting early next month, you might notice some changes.

Metro Transit is cutting its service by about 5%. That will reduce or eliminate 54 routes.

The committee is hoping to still get 20 more operators hired by then, which would put them at about 60 people below full staff.

If you’re interested in one of those jobs, there will be a hiring event on Saturday, and next Tuesday.

You can learn more about the work, and how the changes might impact your commute, by clicking here .

