Undisclosed company targets Lancaster for Southeast production facility with 100-plus jobs

Ken Mione is Director of Operations for Charter Construction Group, based in Phoenix. Ken oversees commercial operations for Charter. Prior to joining Charter, with more than 30 years of construction experience, his many titles have included Master Plumber, Foreman, Construction Manager, Purchasing Manager, Vendor Manager, Regional Construction Manager, and VP of Construction. Ken’s expertise comes from developing projects such as 22,000 sfl custom homes, strip malls, resorts, hospitals, dental offices, restaurants, fast food restaurants, tilt-up concrete warehouses, high rise commercial/residential remodeling, office tenant improvements, multifamily additions, remodels, and restorations. Ken has worked with institutional investment firms and property management firms, at a pace as high as 1000 units per month, to quickly take their assets from acquisition to rent ready. Ken is also an expert in pricing negotiations to reduce costs for his clients.

CONSTRUCTION ・ 22 HOURS AGO