Undisclosed company targets Lancaster for Southeast production facility with 100-plus jobs

By Collin Huguley
bizjournals
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt appears an advanced manufacturer is close to buying an industrial building in Lancaster for a new production facility. The Lancaster County Council will consider tonight the first readings regarding incentives for an expansion from Project Arrowhead. The company would invest $22 million and bring 106...

www.bizjournals.com

