Undisclosed company targets Lancaster for Southeast production facility with 100-plus jobs
By Collin Huguley
bizjournals
6 days ago
It appears an advanced manufacturer is close to buying an industrial building in Lancaster for a new production facility. The Lancaster County Council will consider tonight the first readings regarding incentives for an expansion from Project Arrowhead. The company would invest $22 million and bring 106...
Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) is adding to its North Carolina operations with a capital investment of least $192.5 million in Orange County. The company announced Friday it will build a manufacturing facility in Mebane as part of its $192.5 million federal contract to work with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services "to ensure domestic supply of critically needed laboratory pipette tips."
Dallas-based RREAF Holdings LLC is making a $165 million investment in the Houston market with the acquisition and planned upgrading of three Class A apartment complexes in Katy, Westchase and the Vintage Park area. The purchase from Houston-based Sueba USA Corp. is part of RREAF's $534 million acquisition from three...
Facing a chip shortage that has plagued manufacturers in a variety of industries, some Minnesota manufacturers are trying to adjust by building products with fewer chips. The Wall Street Journal has a report on the strategy, which is a big shift for companies that in recent years have steadily added digital features like screens or wireless networking to their product lines. That's helped provide reasons for Polaris customers, say, to upgrade from older snowmobiles — but it also leaves the company open to production hangups because those features all rely on computer chips.
Due to the effects of the pandemic, 2021 will be known as a year of immense employment disruption. This is especially acute in the restaurant, hospitality and other service industries, where employees now have higher-paying employment alternatives. The cause of the Great Resignation is not limited to dissatisfaction with pay....
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. A new company is setting up shop in Savannah, and looking to hire. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced Friday that Celadon will invest more than $155 million to open their North American headquarters and a state-of-the-art recycling and advanced manufacturing facility in Chatham County.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - An aerial intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance systems company announced plans on Friday to establish operations in Charleston County. Barzan Aeronautical, LLC announced the location at 2744 Fort Trenholm Road in Johns Island will be a $14.7 million investment that will create 34 new jobs. “The...
A longtime manufacturer in Troutman is expanding there once again. On Nov. 10, the Troutman Town Council approved an economic development incentive grant for C.R. Onsrud Inc., which is planning a $17.2 million expansion. The company would add 25 new jobs by the end of 2023 at an average annual wage of $51,130, the Iredell Economic Development Corp. announced.
A local committee will examine the benefits and risks of the rising cryptocurrency market.
E-commerce giant Amazon is preparing to open a new large distribution center in Alamance County, Triad Business Journal has learned. Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN) has been advertising new jobs in Graham and Mebane on multiple job sites, and sources told TBJ that Amazon will occupy a 300,000-square-foot building at North Carolina Commerce Park in Mebane. Greensboro-based Windsor Commercial developed the building at NCCP, which has become a hot spot for distribution centers.
OLD FORGE, Pa. — Bernie Andreoli runs Three Points Automation out of his home in Old Forge. He's been fielding a lot of calls lately from businesses that are shorthanded. "It really ramped up. And we got busy quick," Andreoli said. Companies that can't fill positions with people are looking...
A residential solar business that's a portfolio company of Clayton-based Compass Group Equity Partners has agreed to a buyout by a home security giant.
About the business: Go Brent Realty is a residential and, now, commercial brokerage serving suburban Maryland. How it started: Liz Brent launched Go Brent in 2018 after having spent most of her now 26 years in real estate with different agencies. She started with homes in the Silver Spring area, then expanded into Hyattsville and beyond.
Approximately 114 acres purchased in Durant will be put to use in development of housing and additional factory space for SG Blocks, the company announced Thursday. The New York-based company, which designs and fabricates modular structures as unique housing or business options for customers, said the property, zoned for mixed-use development, amounts to more than 4 million square feet.
Commodore Homes is looking for motivated individuals with a great work ethic. Candidates with or without experience are encouraged to apply and join their team to start a fulfilling career. This is an excellent opportunity to learn new skills and trades as on-the-job training is provided for all of their production positions.
GRAFTON—There is on-the-job training, and then there is on-thejob treatment. The Marvin windows and doors facility in Grafton is excited to be offering both at their location for all employees on site. The company takes the approach of looking to the employees and making strides toward being able to provide them with more than just a paycheck to take home. […]
