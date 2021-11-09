SUV split in half when driver loses control, strikes car, utility pole in Queens: police

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – A driver was severely injured after crashing into a utility pole in Queens late Monday night, according to officials.

Police said at around 11:30 p.m., the 32-year-old man was driving a 2018 Honda Pilot eastbound on Rockaway Boulevard, near 111th Street in the South Ozone Park neighborhood when he lost control, striking an unoccupied parked car and then slamming into a wooden utility pole.

The driver was ejected from his vehicle and the impact split the vehicle in half, authorities said.

Person Trapped After Vehicle Collision @CitizenApp 110-11 Rockaway Blvd Yesterday 11:31:08 PM EST

He was rushed to Jamaica Hospital with severe injuries to his head and body but is expected to survive, an NYPD spokesperson said early Tuesday.

The driver was the sole occupant of the car, officials said.

An investigation remiains ongoing.