Digital Text Analysis: Street Poetry in the Dutch Language Area

Poetry As Sanctuary – A monthly column where poets from the Poetry of Diaspora of Silicon Valley pen their South Asian experiences. Before books were invented, knowledge was transferred through poetry. Verses were memorized and recited, as for the oldest books on the planet, the Vedas. They are known as the shruti texts, shruti being to-listen. They survived for centuries as chanted verses even before writing was invented. Reading has suffered in the digital era, as voice and video become the most popular form of communication. Yet, there is an opportunity to revive the ancient oral traditions again. With voice and embodied presence, plus technology, we can now reach more people, near and distant. Try adding poetry to your Diwali celebrations and see how it goes. We tried it and are happy to report it went well for some of us.

CUPERTINO, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO