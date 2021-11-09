CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Digital Text Analysis: Street Poetry in the Dutch Language Area

By Editors' Picks
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA digital perspective on poems in the streetscape. Street poetry. Once you are open to its existence, you cannot unsee it. Sometimes large and very present, other times more discrete and modest. In 2016, the website www.straatpoëzie.nl was launched by prof. dr. Kila van der Starre as part of a dissertation,...

#Dutch Language#Street Poetry#Urban Areas#Digital
