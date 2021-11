Roland today introduced the JX-08 Sound Module, the latest addition to the Roland Boutique lineup of compact synthesizers. The JX-08 offers a scaled-down recreation of the Roland JX-8P, one of the last analog synthesizers produced by the company in the 1980s. They say that “JX-08 reintroduces the unique sounds of the JX-8P in stunning detail, coupled with powerful new effects, a polyphonic sequencer, and more.”

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO