Kimballton, IA

Susan Holm Obituary

By Sarah Archibald
 4 days ago
Susan Holm, age 59 of Kimballton, Iowa, died at Atlantic Specialty Care in Atlantic on Saturday, November 6, 2021. She was born the daughter of Richard and Alice (Muchon) Straw on December 20, 1961 in Auburn, Nebraska. After graduation from High School, she would pursue additional college education in Accounting and Psychology.

On August 13, 2003, Susan was united in marriage to Marc Holm. She worked for many years at Dubuque Foods and later Farmland Foods.

She is preceded in death by: her mother, Alice Straw; son, Andy Lewis in 2014; grandson, Joshua Lewis; a sister, Jane Woods and a brother, Richard Straw. Susan is survived by: Her husband, Marc Holm of Kimballton, Iowa; her father, Richard Straw of Nebraska City, Nebraska; son, Rudy Lewis of Panama, Iowa; a sister, Denise Arnold of Council Bluffs, Iowa and Vicki Straw of Texas ; along with six grandchildren, and other extended family members and friends.

A open visitation in her honor will be held on Monday, November, 15, 2021 at the Schmidt Family Funeral Home from 5 pm till 7 pm with the family present. The Schmidt Family Funeral Home of Atlantic, Iowa is caring for the Holm family at this time.

Atlantic, IA
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

