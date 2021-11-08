CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

West Elm x SpringHill Suites Trundle Sofa/Daybed

dwell.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe've partnered with SpringHill Suites by Marriott, the all-suite hotel designed for both business...

www.dwell.com

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

West Elm and TOMS New Design Collaboration Is for the Comfort-Obsessed

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Just in time for cozy season and the holidays, TOMS Footwear is partnering with West Elm on a limited-edition collection of giftable slippers and slip-ons in exclusive prints, patterns, and materials. For anyone who’s ever wanted to wear slippers outdoors, you’re looking at a range of styles that does let you do just that.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
dwell.com

5 Things to Look for in a Sustainably Made Sofa

A couch is a big purchase. While aesthetic ideals vary, two general parameters go without saying: It should be the appropriate size for the room and undeniably comfortable. Sustainable furnishings maker Model No. would like to add nontoxic and earth-friendly to this list. The Bay Area–based company says it has created the "healthiest" sofa in the world with the launch of its beautiful new Platform series. Here, the brand’s senior VP of product development and design, Kevin Wildes, and its director of design, Michael Vance, share tips on how to buy furniture that won’t make you or the planet sick.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Well+Good

Everything About This West Elm and OffHours Collab Will Make You Want To Buy New Bedding

After taking a look through my wardrobe this weekend only to find varying shades of grey to wear, I instated a rule that I'd only buy things moving forward that make me happy. And on Monday morning, look what landed in my inbox: a collaboration between the "inactivewear" brand OffHours and West Elm. HAPPINESS achieved. I cannot convey to you enough how much you are going to want to refresh your bedding after taking just one quick look at this collection of pillows, comforters and homecoats (think: wearable comforters).
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Springhill Suites#Design#Leisure
dwell.com

A Dated Madrid Apartment Becomes a Fun and Funky Home for a Local Musician

In the historic Lavapiés neighborhood of Madrid, Spain, sits a recently renovated apartment beaming from the inside out. Dubbed the Moulting Flat, the 473-square-foot residence was redesigned by local firm Husos Architects for Spanish musician and performer Niño de Elche. "With this project, we wanted to retain as many of...
INTERIOR DESIGN
hunker.com

A New West Elm x TOMS Collection Arrived in Time for Cozy Season

With daylight savings in our rearview mirrors and November in full swing, it is officially cuffing season and time to get as cozy as we possibly can. To help us achieve peak comfort in style, West Elm and mission-driven shoe brand TOMS have collaborated to launch a limited-edition holiday collection of slippers, just in time for all of our hot cocoa cuddles and fireplace family hangouts.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
thespruce.com

These 12 West Elm Products Will Make Getting Ready For the Holidays a Breeze

‘Tis the season to be jolly – and to deck the halls, bake the cookies, host your family, and cheers to a new year. Exhausted even thinking about it? The holidays can be a whirlwind of get-togethers and to-dos, but don’t let decorating overwhelm you. With just a few festive decor items, your home can be transformed into an intimate, effortless holiday haven.
SHOPPING
dwell.com

This 3-Story Residence in New Zealand Offers Lake Vistas and Exquisite Interiors

The asking price of 3 Highlands Close in Queenstown, Otago, is available by request from New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty. A generous, three-level floor plan, soaring ceilings, and picture windows instill an airy and refined look throughout this home, which features five bedrooms and five bathrooms. Outside, the facade is clad in concrete and steel that’s aesthetically pleasing and ensures durability.
WORLD
Only In South Carolina

This Bizarre Roadside Attraction In South Carolina Will Make You Do A Double Take

Hidden alongside a rural road in the upstate of South Carolina is a wonderful little roadside attraction that’s guaranteed to make you do a double take, and even make a u-turn. Popular all year-round, it’s the kind of place you’ll go back to on the regular. Read on to learn why. The hours for the […] The post This Bizarre Roadside Attraction In South Carolina Will Make You Do A Double Take appeared first on Only In Your State.
LIFESTYLE
dwell.com

Model No. The Platform Sofa - 2 Piece

The Model No. Platform Sofa combines minimalist design, expert craftsmanship, raw regenerative materials, and modern functionality to create a timeless, life-giving habitat for a healthier home. At once modern and artisanal, our Platform Sofa’s sturdy FSC-certified hardwood frame offers clean lines and geometry with hand-crafted joinery that echoes its innate...
CARS
Architectural Digest

Article Sofa Review: Sven Sectional

All products featured on Architectural Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Reviewer: Audrey Lee, commerce writer. Model tested: Sven Sectional in leather. The details: Article’s been in the direct-to-consumer furniture business since 2013 with...
RETAIL
Dezeen

Velar sofa by Andreas Engesvik for Fogia

Dezeen Showroom: Andreas Engesvik has designed the Velar sofa for Fogia, giving it a curved high back to create the feeling of sitting up in bed. Velar is a sofa with a simple but distinctive silhouette, defined by the upswept curve of its back and its open, arm-free sides. With...
INTERIOR DESIGN
dwell.com

Pristine Midcentury Residence in Danville With Multiple Dwelling Units Asks $1.9M

550 Highland Drive in Danville, California, is currently listed for $1,998,000 by Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty. Perched at the top of Highland Drive in the hills of Danville, California, this midcentury gem boasts glorious views of Mount Diablo. A striking stone walkway leads to the front door, which opens onto the main living areas. Floor-to-ceiling windows flood the home with natural light. Carefully preserved elements of the original design, like a sunken living room and a period fireplace with a stone surround, continue to shine.
DANVILLE, CA
morethanthecurve.com

For Sale | 350 West Elm Street, #3411 | Conshohocken | Suburbs2City Team

Jim Romano of Suburbs2City Team at KW added a new listing for sale at 350 West Elm Street, #3411 in Conshohocken. For additional details, click here. Enjoy maintenance-free living on the top floor of The Grande at Riverview! This beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom corner unit with a loft has been meticulously cared-for and has received many upgrades. Enter inside the unit and walk through the hallway to find an abundance of natural light coming from the dual balconies and tall skinny windows in an open floor plan. The bright 2-story great room with vaulted ceilings and 3-year old luxury vinyl plank flooring that runs throughout the living and dining area is the perfect setting for entertainment. Adjacent to the dining area are two full size balconies with glass sliding doors, great for enjoying that morning cup of coffee or evening glass of wine. There are also three storage closets located on the balconies. The gourmet kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, kitchen island with breakfast bar and tile flooring. The spacious master bedroom boasts a large master closet and its own bathroom with dual vanities and a glass-enclosed shower as well as a soaking tub. The second bedroom offers ample closet space and dedicated seating area. The in unit laundry with side by side washer/dryer and second bathroom are conveniently located in the hallway. Head up the staircase to find a 273 sq. ft. loft with an overlook that would make for an excellent home office, entertainment room or play area. Know your comfort is secured with the newly serviced HVAC and sprinklers with an anti-freeze system, and recently cleaned dryer vents! Parking is never an issue with an assigned end parking spot (spot #42) that is close to the entrance and visible from the balcony, as well as plenty of guest parking! Home improvements include a newer hot water heater and coil (2020), sealed grout (2017), newer dimmer switches, ceiling fans in bedrooms, and new toilet wax rings. The Grande at Riverview features 3 gorgeous courtyards, a pool, a fitness center, private parking and plenty more! The location cannot be beat, walking distance to all of the shopping, nightlife, and restaurants that Conshohocken has to offer. The new Keystone Sora West complex, which is under construction, is located just down the street. SORA West is a large-scale, multi-faceted development centered around a vibrant plaza adjacent to a 12-story, 400,000-square foot office tower and a 130-key hotel with restaurant space and a rooftop lounge. The existing 146-year-old Conshohocken Firehouse will be recreated as a gastropub with an indoor/outdoor experience, and a 1,500-space parking structure will support these facilities.. Just a short walk from the train station with easy access to Center City. Close proximity and easy access to I76, I476, and the Turnpike. All of this in the award-winning Colonial School District! This home is ready for you to move right in. Schedule an appointment today!
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
dwell.com

The Home That Hosts Casa Perfect Gallery in Beverly Hills Asks $11.9M

1650 Carla Ridge in Beverly Hills is currently listed for $11,995,000 by Sotheby's International Realty, Pacific Palisades Brokerage. Completed in 1971 by modernist architect Raul F. Garduno, this residence possesses a seductive, low-rise silhouette with long curving hallways and floor-to-ceiling windows boasting views of the canyon and city. Embracing the resurgence in seventies architecture, the highly regarded gallery, Casa Perfect, has made this home its temporary showroom.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
dwell.com

A Seaside Villa in Stockholm With a Private Pier and Helicopter Pad Asks $17.5M

Drakskeppsvägen 19 in Stockholm, Sweden, is currently listed for $17,495,772 by Sotheby’s International Realty in Sweden. This seaside property near central Stockholm is flooded with natural light, and it comes fully appointed with custom-designed furnishings. According to Sotheby’s site, the 2021 new build features a "Cubist-style" design aesthetic. Material choices inside and out are top of line. Other amenities include an infinity pool, a private pier with a helicopter pad, a wine collection, smart home technology, and an integrated garage that accommodates up to five cars. An idyllic waterfront lifestyle is guaranteed for the buyer of this exquisite home.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy