West Elm x SpringHill Suites Trundle Sofa/Daybed

Jim Romano of Suburbs2City Team at KW added a new listing for sale at 350 West Elm Street, #3411 in Conshohocken. For additional details, click here. Enjoy maintenance-free living on the top floor of The Grande at Riverview! This beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom corner unit with a loft has been meticulously cared-for and has received many upgrades. Enter inside the unit and walk through the hallway to find an abundance of natural light coming from the dual balconies and tall skinny windows in an open floor plan. The bright 2-story great room with vaulted ceilings and 3-year old luxury vinyl plank flooring that runs throughout the living and dining area is the perfect setting for entertainment. Adjacent to the dining area are two full size balconies with glass sliding doors, great for enjoying that morning cup of coffee or evening glass of wine. There are also three storage closets located on the balconies. The gourmet kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, kitchen island with breakfast bar and tile flooring. The spacious master bedroom boasts a large master closet and its own bathroom with dual vanities and a glass-enclosed shower as well as a soaking tub. The second bedroom offers ample closet space and dedicated seating area. The in unit laundry with side by side washer/dryer and second bathroom are conveniently located in the hallway. Head up the staircase to find a 273 sq. ft. loft with an overlook that would make for an excellent home office, entertainment room or play area. Know your comfort is secured with the newly serviced HVAC and sprinklers with an anti-freeze system, and recently cleaned dryer vents! Parking is never an issue with an assigned end parking spot (spot #42) that is close to the entrance and visible from the balcony, as well as plenty of guest parking! Home improvements include a newer hot water heater and coil (2020), sealed grout (2017), newer dimmer switches, ceiling fans in bedrooms, and new toilet wax rings. The Grande at Riverview features 3 gorgeous courtyards, a pool, a fitness center, private parking and plenty more! The location cannot be beat, walking distance to all of the shopping, nightlife, and restaurants that Conshohocken has to offer. The new Keystone Sora West complex, which is under construction, is located just down the street. SORA West is a large-scale, multi-faceted development centered around a vibrant plaza adjacent to a 12-story, 400,000-square foot office tower and a 130-key hotel with restaurant space and a rooftop lounge. The existing 146-year-old Conshohocken Firehouse will be recreated as a gastropub with an indoor/outdoor experience, and a 1,500-space parking structure will support these facilities.. Just a short walk from the train station with easy access to Center City. Close proximity and easy access to I76, I476, and the Turnpike. All of this in the award-winning Colonial School District! This home is ready for you to move right in. Schedule an appointment today!

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO