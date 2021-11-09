Fulton County opens 4 vaccination clinics for children 5 through 11, mask mandate lifted

The Department of Justice (DOJ) says it will "vigorously defend" the guidelines laid out by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), which seek to enforce vaccine requirements on all businesses with 100 employees or more by Jan. 4, 2022. Following the Friday decision by the Fifth Circuit Court of...
After nearly 14 years, a Los Angeles judge terminated Britney Spears’ conservatorship that has ruled her life, career and finances. Hundreds of #FreeBritney supporters cheered outside when news of the decision broke. Carter Evans reports.
Jon Gruden, who resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders last month following reports of offensive emails, filed a lawsuit against the NFL and its commissioner Roger Goodell on Friday. In the suit, which was filed in Nevada's Clark County District Court, Gruden accuses the NFL and Goodell...
Glen de Vries, a businessman who flew to space last month with Jeff Bezos' company Blue Origin, died in a small plane crash on Thursday. He was 49, according to New Jersey State Police. The plane crashed in Sussex County, New Jersey, just before 3 p.m. De Vries and 54-year-old...
A federal grand jury has indicted Steve Bannon , the one-time White House adviser to former President Trump , after he failed to comply with a subpoena from the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Bannon now faces two charges of contempt of Congress, one for failing...
Faced with rising coronavirus infections, some states are pushing ahead of the federal government and making the shots available to anyone who wants one, turbocharging the rollout in hopes of blunting a potential winter spike. This week, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) signed an executive order declaring everyone over the...
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and China’s Xi Jinping will hold their much-anticipated virtual summit on Monday evening as the two sides look to dial back tensions after a rough start to the U.S.-China relationship since Biden took office earlier this year. The White House is setting low expectations...
A Louisiana board on Friday voted to pardon Homer Plessy, the namesake of the U.S. Supreme Court's 1896 "separate but equal" ruling affirming state segregation laws. The state Board of Pardon's unanimous decision to clear the Creole man's record of a conviction for refusing to leave a whites-only train car in New Orleans now goes to Governor John Bel Edwards, who has final say over the pardon.
Comments / 0