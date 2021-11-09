CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Oil heiress Ivy Getty marries in fashion extravaganza wearing mirrored dress by John Galliano

By Rebecca Cope
tatler.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIvy Getty, great-granddaughter of oil tycoon J. Paul Getty, might just have had the most stylish wedding of the year so far. The 26-year-old married her photographer beau Tobias Alexander Engel wearing a custom-made John Galliano dress, wearing a veil adorned with guitars and acorns, in honour of her late father...

www.tatler.com

Comments / 6

Joan Youdell Kisska
4d ago

Hmmm...Nancy Pelosi was there...I wonder how many homeless could have been fed by the excess costs of this wedding??? Oh wait, they are all in the top 1%....never mind.....

Reply
3
Related
Life and Style Weekly

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Wows in Mom Angelina Jolie’s Recycled Dior Dress at London ‘Eternals’ Premiere

The best thing about Angelina Jolie‘s promotional duties for her new film, Eternals, is that she’s made it a family affair. As a result, fans have got to see her stunning children she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt at three separate premieres. Angie and her brood hit the red carpet in London on October 27, and her kids all showed their individual styles, including daughter Shiloh with a rewear of one of Angie’s old Dior dresses.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emanuel Ungaro
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
John Galliano
Person
Norman Norell
Person
Hamish Bowles
Person
Mark Ronson
Person
Anya Taylor Joy
Vogue Magazine

Ivy Getty Wears John Galliano for Maison Margiela to Walk Down the Aisle at City Hall in San Francisco

When artist and model Ivy Getty became engaged to photographer Tobias Engel, she knew that she wanted to wear John Galliano for Maison Margiela on her wedding day. “John Galliano has always been a favorite designer, and I knew he would bring the vision of the dress I wanted to life,” Ivy explains. The 26-year-old granddaughter of Gordon Getty (the last remaining son of J. Paul Getty and a fixture of San Francisco society who helped fuel the rise of Governor Gavin Newsom and Vice President Kamala Harris) and one of the heiresses to the Getty family oil fortune said her vows at 6:00 p.m. tonight at City Hall in San Francisco wearing a dress designed by Galliano and comprised of four layers. “The bottom layer is a full corset matched to Ivy’s skin tone with slightly padded hips to give that smaller waist. The second layer is a tulle dress cut on the bias. The third layer is a white tulle dress, which creates a kind of filtrage. And the final layer is a mirror fragment dress, which isn’t fitted but hangs like a tunic from the shoulders,” Maison Margiela creative director John Galliano explains. “Through the cracked mirror, you see the form of the body. A big percentage of the dress is real mirror, but because she has to walk in it, we created a substance that would evoke real mirror but weigh considerably less. The fragments are linked together with wire, like jewelry. Finally, we pulled beige bias-cut leather strings through the fragments to give the texture a cooler look. I didn’t want it to look too precious.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
inregister.com

Paris Hilton’s Hollywood Hills home is a collection of contrasts

Paris Hilton, the American media personality, model and businesswoman, may be known in pop culture for various reality shows that sprung catchphrases like “that’s hot” and “sliving” (aka slaying and living your best life), but the heiress stems from dignified stock as the granddaughter of Conrad Hilton (that’s right, of Hilton Hotels and Resorts). You likely got a glimpse of her new home on her Netflix hit Cooking with Paris, but Hilton’s former $4.8 million mansion in Hollywood Hills definitely lives up to its owner’s sparkle and charm.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion House#Fashion Designer#Heiress#Bff#British#Invasion Mod Party#Swinging Sixties
WWD

A Closer Look at Jennifer Gates’ Wedding Dress

Jennifer Gates looked to Vera Wang for her wedding over the weekend. On Saturday, Gates, the eldest child of Bill and Melinda Gates, wed equestrian Nayel Nassar at the Gates’ horse farm in Westchester County, New York. Gates wore two custom gowns by the designer for the ceremony. The 25-year-old...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Hypebae

Mugler Showcases FW21 Collection in Dynamic Fashion Film

Casey Cadwallader has opened a new era for Mugler. Following an impactful runway featuring backflips and somersaults for Spring/Summer 2021, the designer has once again debuted a dynamic film showcasing the brand’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection. Ever since taking the reins of the fashion label in 2018, Cadwallader has left memorable...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Pamela Anderson Stuns in Black Maxi Dress & Matching Pumps at Launch Party for Son’s Clothing Line

Pamela Anderson is a proud mom at The Webster in Los Angeles on Thursday. The 54-year old icon looked flawless in black maxi dress with matching pointed pumps, while she supported her eldest son Brandon Thomas Lee for the launch of his preppy clothing line called Swingers Club Capsule Collection. The brand’s pastel chinos, polo shirts, varsity jackets, and corduroy baseball caps were all on display at the party. He kept the ’90s style in the family while celebrating at the fashion boutique, with a white T-shirt, baggy light-wash jeans with a silver chain, a bright blue “Rock And Roll” trucker cap,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Paris Hilton Models a Lacy All-White Look Ahead of Her Wedding

Come next Thursday, Paris Hilton will be a married woman. The 40-year-old reality star, who is set to wed entrepreneur Carter Reum at her late grandfather’s Bel-Air, Calif., estate, was spotted out and about with one of her beloved pooches on Friday afternoon. Hilton dressed in an all-white look that practically screamed “bride-to-be” for the outing. Smiling for photos and posing with fans, she wore a lacy white frock, Alice + Olivia’s Anaya, featuring a collar with a partial front-button closure and a tiered skirt. The “Cooking With Paris” star styled the romantic look with a pair of white leather Sergio Rossi...
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Watch Paris Hilton Try on Wedding Dresses in Paris in Love Trailer

Paris Hilton is bringing fans into her plans for an unforgettable wedding. On Tuesday, Peacock dropped the first official trailer for the upcoming docuseries Paris In Love, following the 40-year-old reality star's journey to the altar with fiancé Carter Reum. "Hey b------, look who's getting married," Paris told the camera...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Meghan Markle looks casual in denim jeans for latest appearance

Meghan Markle looked stunning in off-duty chic as she made her first public appearance since leaving New York with Prince Harry last month. The Duchess of Sussex teamed up with Brightly as part of their online Storytime, where she proudly read her debut children's book, The Bench. The best-selling novel tells the story of the special relationship between father and son, as seen through a mother's eyes.
BEAUTY & FASHION
PopSugar

Paris Hilton Looked Straight Out of a Fairy Tale in Her Tulle, Flower-Embroidered Wedding Dress

Paris Hilton just had the fairy-tale wedding of her dreams, and her dresses (yes, plural) certainly lived up to all our expectations. While tying the knot with entrepreneur and venture capitalist Carter Reum, the reality TV star wowed in a showstopping gown she custom-designed alongside Oscar de la Renta creative directors Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim. Complete with a high neck and long sleeves, the dress was covered in elegant pressed-flower embroidery that trailed down its voluminous tulle skirt. She paired it with a lengthy veil featuring similar embroidered floral details.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus Stuns In Fringe Blue Dress At Gucci ‘Love Parade’ Show

After keeping a low profile for the last several weeks, Miley Cyrus resurfaced at the Gucci Love Parade live fashion show in Los Angeles on Nov. 2. Miley Cyrus was one of the celebrity guests in the front row at the Gucci Love Parade fashion show on Nov. 2. The singer wore a blue, fringed dress for the occasion. The ensemble had a feathered skirt that wrapped around Miley’s midsection, as well. To complete her night out look, Miley wore her hair in curls and styled in a half ponytail, with bangs hanging down on her forehead. She posed for solo photos, as well as pics with Billie Eilish, at the event. Her mom, Tish Cyrus, was also in attendance.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Kristen Stewart Marries Edgy & Sweet Style in a Satin Bandeau & Lace Skirt at ‘Spencer’ Premiere

Kristen Stewart continued her streak of romantic red carpet edge this week at the Los Angeles premiere of “Spencer.” Walking the red carpet last night, the film’s star tapped her go-to brand, Chanel, for her evening wear. The two-piece look comes courtesy of the brand’s fall ’21 couture lineup, featuring a satin black bandeau and a sheer-paneled skirt with tiered lace trim. Stewart’s ensemble also included a glittering diamond necklace and hidden heels underneath her floor-sweeping ensemble. Earlier this month, at the premiere of “Spencer” at the BFI London Film Festival, the film’s star arrived on the red carpet in London in a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Pops in Lime Green Dress With Feather Train & Aquazzura Sandals at amfAR Gala

Lori Harvey takes the limelight at the amfAR Gala in Los Angeles on Thursday night. The 24-year-old actress, who is the stepdaughter of Steve Harvey, arrived to the A-list soiree that benefits the international nonprofit’s continued lifesaving AIDS research. She stunned in a lime green Roberto Cavalli gown, with a textured-silk slip dress silhouette and feather-trimmed train. If you look closely, you can see her flawless French tip pedicure peeking through, with lime green sandals by Aquazzura to match her dress to a tee. The SKN by LH founder always opts for glam looks to red carpet events and high-fashion soirees. Last month,...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy