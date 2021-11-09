CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

New Movie: Clifford The Big Red Dog

By Tami Reed
Talking With Tami
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeroes don’t get any bigger. Check out the new trailer for Clifford the Big Red Dog, hitting theatres and Paramount+ on November 10, see the trailer inside…. When middle-schooler Emily Elizabeth...

www.talkingwithtami.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

What to watch on Wednesday: ‘Clifford the Big Red Dog’ on Paramount Plus

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (Disney Plus) Lahela is hired as a medic on Walter’s surf tour, which is in Australia; the chief of staff is announced. The Masked Singer (Fox at 8) The final four Group A singers perform in the semifinals and two are eliminated; guest panelist is Will.i.am. Survivor (CBS at 8) The...
TV SERIES
Decider

‘Willow’: Warwick Davis Announces Cast For Disney+ Reboot

“It’s me, world famous actor Warwick Davis,” the actor begins in a video posted to Disney+’s official Twitter account. “I’m thrilled to be coming to you from the set of the brand new sequel series to my most popular role, Willow. We heard you, diehard Willow fans: The Willowmongers, The Willing Me Softlies, the Low Boys. You get the idea. We’re still workshopping fanbase names for that.”
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Hocus Pocus 2 First Look: Sanderson Sisters Reunite in Disney+ Sequel

Bewitching, isn’t it? As part of Disney+ Day, which marks the second anniversary of the streaming platform, Disney+ unveiled a first look at Hocus Pocus 2, reuniting original film stars Bette Midler (Winnie), Sarah Jessica Parker (Sarah) and Kathy Najimy (Mary) more than 28 years after the release of the 1993 cult classic. As previously reported, Doug Jones (Star Trek: Discovery) is also back for the sequel, reprising his role as Billy Butcherson. New cast members include Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Tony Hale and Sam Richardson (Veep), Whitney Peak (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Lilia Buckingham (Zoe Valentine), Belissa Escobedo (The Baker and...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darby Camp
Person
Sienna Guillory
Person
John Cleese
Person
Jack Whitehall
News-Herald.com

‘Clifford the Big Red Dog’ a solid,not spectacular adventure for the young ones | Movie review

You’d certainly call “Clifford the Big Red Dog” a “cute” movie. The adaptation of late author Norman Bridwell’s enduring book series about a large, crimson-colored pooch and his young owner — whom he based so many years ago on his own daughter — debuts this week in theaters and on streaming service Paramount+ with plenty of heart and good cheer.
PETS
Talking With Tami

New Movie: Disney Pixar ‘Ciao Alberto’

With his best friend Luca away at school, Alberto is enjoying his new life in Portorosso working alongside Massimo—the imposing, tattooed, one-armed fisherman of few words—who’s quite possibly the coolest human in the entire world as far as Alberto is concerned. He wants more than anything to impress his mentor, but it’s easier said than done.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Red#The Big Apple#New York City#Paramount
Variety

Box Office: Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ Endures as Box Office Leader Above ‘Clifford’

“Eternals” will keep its crown at the domestic box office, as the Marvel entry is projected to repeat as No. 1 with an estimated $27 million gross in its second weekend. Should current projections pan out, the MCU entry will fall approximately 62% in its sophomore outing. Measured against the second weekends of other Marvel Studios releases this year, that’s a much steeper drop than the 52% sink of “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and a healthier one than the 67% tumble “Black Widow” took. However, that latter film simultaneously debuted as a rental on Disney Plus through...
MOVIES
Collider

Jack Whitehall and Darby Camp on ‘Clifford the Big Red Dog,’ One Direction, and the Big Car Chase

Inspired by the beloved the beloved book character created by author Norman Bridwell, the family adventure comedy Clifford the Big Red Dog follows middle-schooler Emily Elizabeth (Darby Camp) as she meets an unusual little red puppy that she just wants to take home and love. Very unexpectedly and literally overnight, Clifford turns into a giant ten-foot dog that no longer fits in a small New York City apartment and can’t go anywhere without everyone noticing, so she must enlist the help of her impulsive uncle Casey (Jack Whitehall) to figure out what comes next.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
TVLine

Disney+'s Hocus Pocus 2 Sets Fall 2022 Release, Adds Hannah Waddingham, Tony Hale and Sam Richardson

The Sanderson sisters will be in good company when Disney+ conjures up Hocus Pocus 2. The streaming service announced Sunday (aka Halloween) that the highly anticipated sequel to the 1993 cult classic has cast Ted Lasso‘s Hannah Waddingham, and Veep‘s Tony Hale and Sam Richardson. The trio will join original film stars Bette Midler (Winnie), Sarah Jessica Parker (Sarah), Kathy Najimy (Mary) and Doug Jones (Billy Butcherson). Rounding out the ensemble are Whitney Peak (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Lilia Buckingham (Zoe Valentine), Belissa Escobedo (The Baker and the Beauty), Juju Brener (Vanquish), Froy Gutierrez (Teen Wolf), Taylor Henderson (Earwig and the...
MOVIES
957thebeatfm.com

Disney+ begins production of “Hocus Pocus 2” featuring original cast

Disney+ said in a press release that the Hocus Pocus sequel has started filming in Rhode Island, with original Hocus Pocus stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy returning as witches and sisters Winifred, Sarah and Mary Sanderson. Doug Jones will also reprise Billy Butcherson. New cast members include Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham and Belissa Escobedo as Becca, Cassie and Izzy, three young women in present-day Salem who incite the wrath of the witches.
MOVIES
TVLine

Being the Ricardos: Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem Become Lucy and Desi in Full Trailer for Amazon Movie — Watch

Prime Video knows you want more glimpses of Nicole Kidman‘s transformation into Lucille Ball, and the latest Being the Ricardos trailer is full of ’em. Written and directed by Oscar winner Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos spans one week of production of the classic sitcom I Love Lucy, as Kidman’s Ball and Javier Bardem’s Desi Arnaz deal with a crisis that could jeopardize their careers and marriage. Whereas October’s teaser trailer only gave us the briefest of looks at Kidman and Bardem as the iconic entertainers, the full promo (embedded above) offers much more footage, including Bardem-as-Arnaz giving us his best, “Lucyyy, I’m ho-ooome!” as Ricky Ricardo. The ubiquitous J.K. Simmons and Goliath‘s Nina Arianda also pop up as William Frawley/”Fred” and Vivian Vance/”Ethel,” as do Alia Shawkat (Search Party), Tony Hale (Veep), Clark Gregg (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) and Jake Lacy (The White Lotus). Being the Ricardos hits theaters on Friday, Dec. 10, and will become available to stream via Prime Video on Tuesday, Dec. 21. Watch the newest trailer above, then drop a comment with your reactions!
MOVIES
Variety

‘Hocus Pocus 2,’ ‘Disenchanted,’ ‘Cheaper by the Dozen’ Disney Plus Release Dates Revealed

Disney magic is alive and well! Almost three decades after “Hocus Pocus” bewitched audiences, the Sanderson sisters are back. Disney released the first look at the highly anticipated sequel on Friday as a part of its marathon morning of announcements during Disney Plus Day. “Hocus Pocus 2,” which will reunite stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, will premiere exclusively on Disney Plus in Fall 2022. The movie will pick up almost 30 years after the events of the original pic. After inciting the wrath of the three witches, high schoolers Becca (Whitney Peak), Cassie (Lilia Buckingham) and Izzy (Belissa Escobedo)...
MOVIES
Talking With Tami

First Look: “A Sisterly Christmas”

Now in its third year, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network is expanding its “OWN For The Holidays” annual tradition with the addition of a fast-paced and exciting holiday-themed cooking competition series hosted by Kym Whitley, “The Big Holiday Food Fight.” The new five-episode series will air Tuesday nights beginning November 16, leading up to this season’s original Christmas movies which will debut on consecutive Tuesdays beginning November 30. True to OWN’s annual holiday movie theme, each original movie celebrates and honors the deeper meaning of the season — giving to others and putting friends and family first. The movies will also air concurrently on discovery+.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy