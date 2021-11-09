Sagar Celebrity Management collaborates with Universal Studio Hollywood and international brand Cartier to accomplish strong business growth

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI/ATK): India's leading celebrity management firm, Sagar Celebrity Management has recently joined hands with renowned platforms Universal Studio and International Brand Cartier to provide ample opportunities to young talents and accomplish long-term business growth and desired results. The collaboration will likely garner immense success. Established in...

The Hollywood Reporter

6 Hollywood Business Managers to Watch

BRETT ANDERSON Savitsky Satin Bacon & Bucci A partner at one of Hollywood’s most respected firms, Anderson’s clients include Emmy-winning showrunners, Oscar-nominated writers and top digital creators. He says limiting financial exposure through insurance is vital: “Take a hard pass on the heated rear-seat upgrade in your new SUV and use the money you’re saving on an EPLI policy.” ISAAC GORDON Gordon & Associates A former pro basketball player (he played in the EU while earning an international MBA from Griffith College in Dublin), second-generation business manager and CPA, Gordon works with athletes, writers and talent. He often tells clients that “money is much more...
albuquerqueexpress.com

Cinelal head Alankrit Rathod appoints new OTT team

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 13 (ANI/PNN): Cinelal, the brand new OTT platform and the brainchild of dynamic young entrepreneur Alankrit Rathod, has appointed Film Maker Shirish Rane as Creative DirectorDeepak Chaudhari as head of PR, Marketing and Business Communication. Alankrit Rathod is pleased to announce these new roles and is...
The Hollywood Reporter

Veteran Movie Marketing-Publicity Exec Julie Fontaine Joins Imax

Imax Corp. has tapped veteran studio executive Julie Fontaine to serve in the newly created role of senior vp of marketing for the large-format exhibitor. She’ll oversee marketing campaigns and creative materials for Imax’s domestic and international slate, as well as overall product and marketing strategy for the worldwide theater network. Fontaine will also work closely with the studio, filmmaking and exhibition partners (the large-format exhibitor is a favorite landing pad for directors). Imax says Fontaine’s more than two decades of experience across film marketing and publicity strengthens its efforts to bring a more a more diverse slate of content to global...
The Guardian

Brand Partnerships Manager

This company is on a mission to help world-leading brands win the hearts of Gen Z through the most creative influencer campaigns on social media. Started in January 2017, their growing team of 30+ millennials and Gen Z have helped brands such as Charlotte Tilbury, Missguided and Boohoo to reach younger audiences on Snapchat, Instagram and Tiktok. Their creativity in running global campaigns has seen them featured in publications like Forbes, The Evening Standard, and The Times.
attractionsmagazine.com

Universal Studios Hollywood embraces the season with new food offerings

As the temperature cools in Southern California, Universal Studios Hollywood embraces the changing of the seasons with the rollout of new food offerings. These seasonal Fall items can be found throughout the park and are heavy on the savory with some sweet options available as well. It is finally soup...
wineindustryadvisor.com

Lena Braswell, MBA, Joins Shaw-Ross International Importers, LLC as National Brand Manager

Shaw-Ross International Importers, LLC (“Shaw Ross”), is happy to announce that Lena Braswell, MBA, has joined their team as a National Brand Manager. With over a decade of experience in the beverage industry, Lena brings innovative marketing expertise to the Shaw-Ross portfolio of boutique brands. Starting her career in the wine and spirits industry with Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits, Lena spearheaded trade development for global leading spirits and wine producers in Florida and will continue her resourceful and dedicated work for her brands in her new role at Shaw-Ross.
therealdeal.com

Wall Street goes long on Hollywood studios

Almost 15 years ago, the West Coast real estate firm made its very first purchase, paying $200 million for Hollywood’s Sunset Gower Studios, the former Columbia Pictures headquarters that had birthed everything from the Three Stooges to “Full House.” Shortly thereafter, in 2008, it bought the original Warner Bros. studio for $125 million, renaming it Sunset Bronson Studios.
shop-eat-surf.com

Vuori Announces L39ION Cyclists as Newest Brand Collaborators

Today, Southern California-inspired activewear brand Vuori announces L39ION (pronounced legion) cyclists Justin Williams, Cory Williams, and Skylar Schneider as brand partners and collaborators. As such, the three decorated cyclists will participate in a variety of marketing initiatives over the next year including advertising and social media campaigns as well as branded in-person and virtual events. With the exception of cycling-specific gear, Vuori will be the exclusive off-bike clothing partner for Williams, Williams and Schneider.
