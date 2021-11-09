CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

GCC 12 Lands Support For -march=armv9-a

phoronix.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs of this morning the GCC 12 compiler has landed support for -march=armv9-a for targeting the forthcoming Armv9-A ISA. After announcing ARMv9 earlier this year and the likes of the Cortex-X2, the open-source code compilers has been...

www.phoronix.com

Comments / 0

Related
phoronix.com

Arm Cortex-A710 Support Merged Into GCC 12 Compiler

Announced back in May was the Cortex-A710 as the first-generation Armv9 "big" core and successor to the Cortex-A78. The initial Cortex-A710 support is now present in the GCC 12 code compiler. Last month Armv9 and Cortex-A710 support began landing in the GNU Toolchain, first up with Binutils. This week the...
SOFTWARE
phoronix.com

SDL2 Begins Landing More Workable RISC OS Support

Back in February 2020 SDL2 began seeing early work for RISC OS support. Now being merged this weekend to this key library used by many cross-platform games is now more functioning support for the RISC OS Arm-based operating system. Last year was just the basic support for building SDL2 on...
COMPUTERS
phoronix.com

GCC & LLVM Patches Pending To Fend Off Trojan Source Attacks

Making rounds today are the "Trojan Source" attacks by which text displayed to the end-user/developer doesn't match what is actually being executed. The problem stems from Unicode standards and could lead to malicious code being inadvertently introduced into upstream code-bases that could be overlooked during code review processes, etc. GCC and LLVM/Clang are among the early compilers preparing defenses against Trojan Source style attacks.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gcc#Armv9 A Isa#The Cortex X2#Llvm Clang#Binutils
phoronix.com

Linux 5.16 Has Early Preparations For Supporting FGKASLR

Being worked on for more than a year by Intel and other kernel developers has been FGKASLR to enhance kernel security. While the Linux kernel has long supported Address Space Layout Randomization (ASLR) to make memory addresses less predictable, FGKASLR ups the security much more by placing that randomization at the function level. It's looking like FGKASLR could be mainlined soon.
COMPUTERS
phoronix.com

KVM Changes Land In Linux 5.16: RISC-V Hypervisor Support, AMD PSF Control Bit

Last week the Kernel-based Virtual Machine (KVM) feature patches were sent out and subsequently merged for Linux 5.16. Arguably most notable for KVM with Linux 5.16 is the introduction of the RISC-V architecture code for the Kernel-based Virtual Machine. The KVM RISC-V hypervisor support depends upon the RISC-V ISA's hypervisor extension, which was recently frozen. Now to wait for RISC-V processors to market that are performant and supporting the extension...
COMPUTERS
phoronix.com

Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 Supported By Mainline Linux 5.16

Linux 5.16 is an action-packed kernel with a ton of exciting additions and improvements. Adding to the growing list of changes to look forward to with v5.16 is mainline support for the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4. Released just over one year ago was the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4...
COMPUTERS
phoronix.com

XWayland 21.1.3 Released With Support For NVIDIA's 495 Driver GBM

While just a point release, XWayland 21.1.3 that is out this morning is exciting in that it adds support for using NVIDIA's new proprietary driver that supports the GBM API for enhancing its Wayland support. XWayland 21.1.3's main feature is supporting the NVIDIA GBM back-end. The code now supports setting...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
phoronix.com

More Of Intel's CXL Enablement Code Arrives For Linux 5.16

Intel's open-source Linux engineers continue to be quite busy bringing up CXL interconnect support within the mainline kernel. For the in-development Linux 5.16 is another batch of code landing. Since earlier this year the very early CXL 2.0 code was merged to Linux 5.12 and in succeeding kernels the Compute...
COMPUTERS
phoronix.com

OpenZFS 3.0 Could See macOS Support & DirectIO, While ZFS For Windows Continues

The annual OpenZFS Developer Summit wrapped up yesterday with interesting talks on this open-source, cross-platform ZFS file-system implementation. ZFS co-creator Matt Ahrens kicked things off as usual, including touching on future work and possible expectations for OpenZFS 3.0. Given the annual major release cadence, OpenZFS 3.0 is up next for the project that currently has support for Linux and FreeBSD systems. Some of the possible features expressed for OpenZFS 3.0 include macOS support, DirectIO, RAIDZ expansion, Linux namespaces, ZFS on object store, FIEMAP, VDEV properties, async DMU, and more. We'll see though next year ultimately what pans out for the next ZFS release.
SOFTWARE
phoronix.com

Linux 5.16 To Support AMD SEV/SEV-ES Intra-Host Live Migration

Last week was the main set of Kernel-based Virtual Machine (KVM) changes for Linux 5.16 that introduced RISC-V hypervisor support and AMD PSF control bit support, among other changes. A second set of KVM changes were sent out on Friday that is headlined by having AMD SEV/SEV-ES intra-host migration support.
COMPUTERS
phoronix.com

AMD Shares Early Details Of Zen 4 Genoa, Bergamo

In addition to announcing Milan-X processors at the virtual Accelerated Data Center Premiere event, AMD just provided some new public details concerning next-generation Zen 4 processors. The key takeaways from today's disclosures around the Zen 4 road-map include:. EPYC "Genoa" processors will feature up to 96 high performance Zen 4...
COMPUTERS
phoronix.com

DAMON-Based Memory Reclamation Merged For Linux 5.16

Following Amazon's DAMON being merged in Linux 5.15 as a data monitoring access framework, being merged for Linux 5.16 is an addition building on top of that for memory reclamation when experiencing system RAM pressure. Merged as part of Andrew Morton's patch series for Linux 5.16 is DAMON-based memory reclamation...
COMPUTERS
phoronix.com

USB Additions For Linux 5.16 Include AMD Yellow Carp PM, Apple CD321X

The USB and Thunderbolt updates for the Linux 5.16 kernel have arrived. This time around the changes are on the smaller side but there are two additions worth mentioning. In the USB/Thunderbolt pull request Greg Kroah-Hartman summarizes this cycle's work as " nothing major in here, just lots of little...
COMPUTERS
phoronix.com

DirectIO For OpenZFS Shows Very Promising Performance

Running the past two days was the annual OpenZFS Developer Summit. One of the most interesting presentations from this virtual event was on the status of DirectIO (O_DIRECT) support for the OpenZFS file-system and the performance boost it can offer in relevant areas. Brian Atkinson of the Los Alamos National...
COMPUTERS
phoronix.com

Linux 5.16 Improves Laptop Support For System76 & HP Omen, Better AMD S0ix

The platform-drivers-x86 pull is exciting as usual for the in-development Linux 5.16 kernel. Linux 5.16 is carrying a lot of new x86 platform driver work, including items such as:. - System76 laptop support improvements including battery charging threshold support for laptops using their open-source EC firmware, reporting of temperatures and...
COMPUTERS
phoronix.com

NVMe HDD Demoed At Open Compute Project Summit

Seagate engineers yesterday used the Open Compute Project Global Summit for the first public demonstration of a native NVMe hard drive. The hope is moving forward both HDDs and SSDs in the data center will consolidate to using the NVMe interface. Seagate as well as Microsoft were using the OCP...
COMPUTERS
phoronix.com

BIOS Updates Begin Appearing For New Intel Privilege Escalation Vulnerabilities

OEMs have begun releasing updated BIOS/firmware revisions to address new security vulnerabilities disclosed this week by Intel. Most pressing are potential security vulnerabilities within the BIOS reference code used by various Intel CPUs that could lead to privilege escalation by local users and ranked a "high" impact severity. INTEL-SA-00562 was...
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy