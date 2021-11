Review of the Fieldsheer Adventure Heated Jacket - not only a styling, well-design, & comfortable jacket, it also uses a battery to warm it inside. I honestly love jackets. I have quite a collection I have amassed over the years, and there is practically one for every type of occasion. And, obviously, I love tech. When there is a melding of the two, I get quite intrigued, so when I was asked if I wanted to review the Fieldsheer Adventure Heated Jacket, I could hardly contain my excitement. In fact, after using the Fieldsheer heated jacket for a while, I now have a nickname for it. It’s now my “Ironman Jacket.” (*Disclosure below.)

