CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgewood, NJ

bludgeoned his female co-worker

theridgewoodblog.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorthvale NJ, a Bergen County judge on Friday declared Christian Giron, who...

theridgewoodblog.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bergen County, NJ
Bergen County, NJ
Crime & Safety
Ridgewood, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Ridgewood, NJ
The Hill

Steve Bannon indicted by federal grand jury

A federal grand jury has indicted Steve Bannon , the one-time White House adviser to former President Trump , after he failed to comply with a subpoena from the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Bannon now faces two charges of contempt of Congress, one for failing...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

States rush ahead of feds on boosters

Faced with rising coronavirus infections, some states are pushing ahead of the federal government and making booster shots available to anyone who wants one, turbocharging the rollout in hopes of blunting a potential winter spike. This week, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) signed an executive order declaring everyone over the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

US announces big hike in Medicare premiums

(CNN) — The federal government announced a large hike in Medicare premiums Friday night, blaming the pandemic but also what it called uncertainty over how much it may have to be forced to pay for a pricey and controversial new Alzheimer's drug. The 14.5% increase in Part B premiums will...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Co Worker#Blog#Northvale Nj
Fox News

FBI aware of and investigating fake FBI emails sent to thousands

The Federal Bureau of Investigation says it is aware of reports that unauthorized emails from a legitimate FBI address were sent to thousands of organizations. "The FBI and CISA are aware of the incident this morning involving fake emails from an @ic.fbi.gov email account," the FBI said in a statement Saturday. "This is an ongoing situation, and we are not able to provide any additional information at this time. The impacted hardware was taken offline quickly upon discovery of the issue. We continue to encourage the public to be cautious of unknown senders and urge you to report suspicious activity to ic3.gov or cisa.gov."
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy