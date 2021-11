I used to think that it was impossible to improve upon Forza Horizon 4. I’m not saying I wasn’t expecting a sequel, as Microsoft’s executives need to put food on the table at the end of the day, but I never thought I’d ever play a sequel that would overshadow its predecessors in a way that made them look archaic in comparison. Then the Forza Horizon 5 trailer dropped during E3 2021 and made me want to believe in a miracle. I needed to play the damn thing and witness the impossible by myself. It looked too good to be true. And so I did. The lunatics at Playground Games have, indeed, achieved the impossible. Forza Horizon 5 is just… wow. I’m lost for words.

