By: KDKA-TV’s Shelley Bortz SOUTH FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Three communities along Interstate 79 are going to court to stop PennDOT’s plan to add tolls to the area. When PennDOT announced a plan to toll I-79 in the Bridgeville area to pay for bridge repairs, it came as a huge shock to residents, local businesses and officials. The communities alleged in a lawsuit that nobody at the state consulted with them. State Rep. Jason Ortitay made a bold statement at Thursday’s news conference announcing the lawsuit. He said they had no other alternative but to file this lawsuit. “I hope by holding this...

BRIDGEVILLE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO