Police are appealing for help locating a woman who visited New York’s Bronx Zoo, climbed over the barrier surrounding the lion enclosure and began declaring her love for the animals while tossing $100 bills into the air last week, according to witnesses.Police on Friday appealed to the public for help in finding the woman, according to the Associated Press.NBC News reports that the incident happened at approximately 4pm on Thursday, with the woman exclaiming: “King, I love you, I came back for you!”A statement from the zoo says that “staff were notified that a woman had stepped over a public...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO