CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Where electric cars could help save coal

By Will Englund
Washington Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCENTER, N.D. — Disdain for electric cars runs deep in this state. In the Bakken oil fields, which have brought enormous riches to North Dakota, workers fume at them on Facebook discussion groups, calling them “worthless” or worse. The small number of drivers who do use electric vehicles — North Dakota...

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Rivian benefits from markets' thirst for electric automakers

Rivian's smashing entry into Wall Street, where its value soared higher than that of the traditional Detroit automakers, is confirmation of investors' voracious appetite for any company making electric vehicles. The IPO was the largest in the United States since 2014, and even before its debut, Rivian had raised $11.9 billion in financing. In its first day of trading, shares in the company backed by Amazon and Ford leapt as high as 50 percent, taking Rivian's market capitalization to more than $100 billion, if stock options and other convertible shares are taken into account. That was above General Motors and Ford itself, even though those companies produce millions of cars each year whereas Rivian is expected to deliver only 1,000 by the end of 2021, and has yet to make a profit.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
North Dakota State
State
Montana State
go955.com

Saving nuclear plant could help California hit climate goals -report

(Reuters) – California should extend the life of the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant to meet state climate goals, a report by academics and a consulting company said on Monday. The report https://energy.stanford.edu/publications/assessment-diablo-canyon-nuclear-plant-zero-carbon-electricity-desalination-and by researchers at Stanford, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and LucidCatalyst, LLC said delaying closure of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ktoo.org

Rate changes could help businesses host electric vehicle chargers

The state’s regulatory commission has given the thumbs up to a set of rate structure changes that electric vehicle advocates say will boost the plan to build a chain of EV chargers along the Railbelt by 2022. The Regulatory Commission of Alaska, which manages public utilities in the state, agreed...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
University of Rochester

Can electric cars help strengthen electrical grids?

Rochester researcher’s new model suggests ways to sell surplus energy from electric vehicles to local grids. American homeowners with solar panels can sell the surplus electricity they generate back to their local grids. Should electric vehicle (EV) owners be able to do the same thing?. University of Rochester researchers show...
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Jacobs
county17.com

November is Wyoming’s last chance to save coal

Sens. Barrasso and Lummis have a fleeting opportunity to cut a game-changing deal for coal miners. If coal export advocates are serious about preserving jobs and building a bridge to a post-coal economy, then our politicians need to cut a deal, a green deal, and do it right away. The...
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Small Cars#New Cars#Facebook#Congress
Cheddar News

Electric Truck Maker Rivian Value Surpasses Established Car Giants GM and Ford

Electric vehicle startup Rivian is disrupting the auto industry following its record-breaking public debut on Wednesday taking it to a higher market value than legacy automakers Ford and General Motors. Thomas Speidel, CEO at fast battery-charging firm ADS-Tech Energy, joined Cheddar to talk about what the IPO means for the broader development of electric vehicles in the U.S. He also talked about the pressure Ford faces after its gas-powered F-150 had been the best-selling vehicle in the U.S. for nearly 45 years.
ECONOMY
TheConversationCanada

As the world moves away from fossil fuels, Canada's energy security may be at risk

Oil and gas prices plummeted in 2020. In March, before the World Health Organization had declared COVID-19 a pandemic, Russia and Saudi Arabia, two of the world’s largest oil producers, set off a market-share war that sent prices lower and lower. And then, after COVID-19 had spread around the world, demand fell sharply as businesses closed and governments restricted travel. For several hours in April 2020, the price of West Texas Intermediate oil fell below zero, hitting -US$37 per barrel. An oil-price drop, coupled with a global economic slowdown, has had adverse effects on other industries, global financial stability and...
TRAFFIC
KTLA

California company Rivian rockets past GM to become 2nd most valuable car maker

Rivian Automotive, a company that has delivered about 150 electric pickup trucks mostly to employees, has surpassed General Motors to become the nation’s second most valuable automaker. The California company’s market valuation exceeded Ford’s in its first day a public company Wednesday. Its shares rose 10% at the opening bell Thursday pushing its valuation over […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
CNN

US oil companies are in no rush to solve Biden's gas price problem

New York (CNN Business) — US oil companies used to ramp up production at even the slightest hint of higher prices. That drill-baby-drill strategy worked well for American drivers last decade, keeping prices at the pump relatively low. And it made the United States the king of the oil world, surpassing both Saudi Arabia and Russia in production.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CBS Denver

Get Ready To See Your Natural Gas Bill Take A Big Jump This Winter

DENVER (CBS4) – Xcel Energy Colorado wants residents to be aware of a jump in their natural gas and electricity bill. Supply and demand issues are to blame. (credit: CBS) Xcel Energy says the average natural gas bill will go up by $28 a month compared to last winter, while homeowners can expect to see a $1.50 increase in electricity. The utility company says they buy natural gas at wholesale, and it’s then supplied to customers at no markup. “We also encourage customers to reach out if they’re having trouble paying their energy bills, so we can help with payment plans or connect them to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy