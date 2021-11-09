Books About Wonder and Sparking Joy in Dark Seasons

We still have to wait a little while to see the Power Book II: Ghost season 2 premiere on Starz, but the latest preview leaves us very much excited. After all, this one spotlights one of the most dangerous families in the game in the Tejadas! Monet has created an empire for herself by being ruthless, calculated, and understanding as to when she needs to press and when she needs to cut her losses. Dru, Diana, and Cane all have their roles to play behind the scenes — one is an operative and a Tariq love interest, one is a careful planner, and the other is a rebellious enforcer. These three plus Monet (and probably Zeke, as well) all have roles to play in the November 21 return of the show.

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO