Get funding for your project to develop innovative teaching and research projects benefiting students

case.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApplications are now open for Nord Grants, financial awards made to individual full-time faculty members or faculty members in collaboration with others, for the purpose...

thedaily.case.edu

gasd.org

McNulty candy corn STEM project teaches teamwork

McNulty Academy fifth graders in teacher Kerri DiCaprio’s class worked together to create and develop a Halloween-style STEM project (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) using 100 toothpicks and a bag of candy corn. Before construction, students pre-planned their structure as a group, collaborating on design ideas and drawing them out on paper. Once the plans were in place, the groups executed their build. Each group worked collaboratively to create their structure. As the students started their builds the plans of the structures changed. Following the build, each group presented their projects to the class. The after project class discussion revealed that “we” can’t always plan ahead and “you” need to be flexible and change as you go sometimes. Toothpicks and candy can break, they discovered. Overall, the class enjoyed using their creative minds and problem solving skills and working together.
SCIENCE
uci.edu

NSF Funds UCI Project to Boost STEM Degree Success for Underrepresented Students

The Institute for Meaningful Engagement will emphasize faculty, classroom impact. Nov. 2, 2021 – The National Science Foundation has awarded almost $3 million over a five-year period to The Institute for Meaningful Engagement at the University of California, Irvine. This new education project will explore the environmental factors prompting underrepresented students to leave science, technology, engineering and math programs and investigate how faculty can foster better classroom cultures to retain them. A multidisciplinary leadership team will partner with the deans of UCI’s six STEM schools to accomplish this.
IRVINE, CA
virginia.edu

UVA Awards $19M in STEM Funding to 4 Key Research Projects

The University of Virginia has awarded $19 million for interdisciplinary STEM research across Grounds as part of the Prominence-to-Preeminence Fund. “UVA faculty undertake groundbreaking and inspiring research every day,” UVA Provost Liz Magill said. “These proposals were no exception; all of them align with our mission and have the potential to advance solutions in the areas of greatest need.
COLLEGES
case.edu

Research Fair

Shadowing Case by Case and the Undergraduate Research Society will collaborate to host a Research Fair Friday, Nov. 12, from noon to 2 p.m. in the Thwing Center atrium. Students are invited to explore research opportunities for the upcoming semester, summer and more. The Research Fair will feature the opportunity...
CLEVELAND, OH
cnybj.com

Le Moyne’s Madden School launches center for research and teaching innovation

SYRACUSE — Le Moyne College’s Madden School of Business has established a fourth Center of Excellence that it says will focus on faculty research, innovation, and thought leadership to deepen global engagement and societal impact. Walter Poland, who graduated from Le Moyne in 1966, provided the $1 million donation, the...
SYRACUSE, NY
thehillnews.org

BLI Course Development Project

Over the past summer, the Black Laurentian Initiative (BLI) has been working on a course development project, where every department at St. Lawrence University will have to implement a course based on diversity, equity, equality and anti-racism. This semester, the BLI is moving forward with the project, having conversations with faculty and staff to enlist their support of the project.
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
NewsBreak
Education
KPVI Newschannel 6

Montana launches innovative new student assessment pilot project

State Superintendent Elsie Arntzen today announced Montana is initiating a new student growth assessment pilot. The Montana Alternative Student Testing (MAST) Pilot Program is a partnership with participating school districts and MetaMetrics, Inc., and is overseen by the Montana Office of Public Instruction. The pilot is designed to lessen the burden of federally mandated testing on local school districts. It also allows for measuring student growth using locally-selected interim assessments. At this time, the MAST Pilot Program will measure third through eighth- grade student achievement in reading and math.
EDUCATION
kadn.com

24 Hour Citizen Project Facilitates Funding for Community Projects

November 3, 2021 - Lafayette, LA – Acadiana Center for the Arts in Downtown Lafayette will host the fifth iteration of the 24 Hour Citizen Project, an event for citizens to present community enhancement ideas and compete for funding. Teams of citizens will receive guidance from area professionals before pitching...
LAFAYETTE, LA
ocj.com

USDA awards Conservation Innovation Projects

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced it is awarding $25 million to conservation partners across the country for 18 new projects under the Conservation Innovation Grants (CIG) On-Farm Conservation Innovation Trials program. On-Farm Trials projects support widespread adoption and evaluation of innovative conservation approaches in partnership with agricultural producers....
AGRICULTURE
WTOP

Developer breaks ground on fancy U.Md. student housing project

If you lived the dorm life, did you have your own private bathroom?. The concept of on-campus dormitory living or near-campus living continues to evolve from a box with bunk beds, a minifridge and a shared bathroom down the hall, and the University of Maryland College Park’s latest on-campus student housing addition follows that trend.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Cleburne Times-Review

Mission 16 Space Challenge: Burleson ISD students’ microgravity research, engineering projects prepare for liftoff

Move over, Elon Musk. The scientists of tomorrow are in Burleson ISD classrooms now and soon will find out if their big ideas could take flight on a rocket into space. Students’ experiments could help lead to discoveries aboard the International Space Station on how microgravity affects the human body, causes chemical reactions and more.
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Schools unveil $60 million development masterplan, Projects would improve student safety, address capacity issues

You can’t build employee housing on top of a swimming pool. With limited land and a suite of parent-recommended projects ranging from olympic swimming pools to middle school expansion, school officials are taking a step back to examine the future of district developments. Board members for Teton County School District No. 1 will unveil their new masterplan this Wednesday at a 5 p.m. information session.
JACKSON, WY
case.edu

Consider adding these interesting courses to your spring semester schedule

As the fall semester winds down, it’s officially time to start thinking about spring. Registration for the spring semester begins today (Nov. 8) for undergraduate students; depending on the school, graduate program registration may already have started or may begin in the coming weeks. Whether you’re still putting the finishing...
COLLEGES
case.edu

Siegal Lifelong Learning Program to resume travel programs in May

Travel is back for the Siegal Lifelong Learning Program. Beginning in May 2022, Case Western Reserve University alumni and friends can choose from a variety of trips to national and international destinations with CWRU faculty members as the guides. One trip planned is “Greece: Beaches and Ruins,” which will begin...
EDUCATION
erienewsnow.com

Erie Community Revitalization Projects Get More than $2.8M in Funding

ServErie – $5,500. Erie Center for Arts and Technology – $55,000 and $132,500. Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest PA – $534,001. This round of funding for community revitalization projects includes support for projects and organizations working to address the challenges Erie families face due to the COVID-19 pandemic. How...
ERIE, PA
case.edu

Nutrition and public health nutrition programs virtual information session

Whether you’re considering a career in dietetics, enhancing your academic record, or hoping to work in wellness, public policy or disease prevention, the training you may gain from Case Western Reserve University’s nutrition and public health nutrition programs at the School of Medicine will open you to a variety of options. Members of the CWRU community are invited to learn how a graduate degree in nutrition or public health nutrition can shape their academic training and provide valuable experience that can give them a competitive edge in their future career at an upcoming virtual information session Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 4 p.m. (EST).
SCIENCE

