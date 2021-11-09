'Call of Duty: Vanguard' - best loadouts according to esports pros
If you’re looking for a beastly Vanguard build, we’ve spoken to Christopher “Parasite” Duarte, 2013 Call of Duty World Champion, to find out what some of his favorite loadouts are for casual play.
While you won’t get away with using these in tournaments since many of these classes are banned competitively, they will give you the edge if you’re looking to dominate Vanguard online.
Whether you’re looking for a class that does massive damage, you want extra agility and mobility, or you want to stay in the fight longer, there’s a Vanguard build here to suit your needs.
We’ll let Parasite take it from here…
Best STG Vanguard class
- Weapon: STG
- Muzzle: Mercury Silencer
- Barrel: VOD 760MM 05B
- Optic: Any
- Stock: VDD 34S Weighted
- Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip
- Magazine: 30 Russian Short Round
- Ammo Type: FMJ Rounds
- Rear Grip: Stippled Grip
- Proficiency: Vital
- Kit: On-Hand
This weapon build is massively overpowered. This class is built for damage. The Vital proficiency and the Russian Short Mag allow you to shred through enemies by providing a significant damage boost to upper chest shots. FMJ also allows you to pick targets who are hiding behind cover. Your Optic is left up to preference.
Best Automation Vanguard class
- Weapon: Automation
- Muzzle: Mercury Silencer
- Barrel: ZAC 600MM BFA
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Stock: ZAC Skeletal
- Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop
- Magazine: 6.5MM Sakura 45 Round
- Ammo Type: FMJ Rounds
- Rear Grip: Stippled Grip
- Proficiency: Frenzy
- Kit: On-Hand
This build has minimal recoil and a fast fire rate but the best part of this build is the Frenzy proficiency. Every time you get an elimination, you begin to instantly heal which allows you to stay in the fight longer.
Best MP-40 Vanguard class
- Weapon: MP-40
- Muzzle: Recoil Booster
- Barrel: Krausnick 317MM 04B
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Stock: Krausnick 33M Folding
- Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip
- Magazine: 9MM 64 Round
- Ammo Type: Subsonic
- Rear Grip: Stippled Grip
- Proficiency: Brace
- Kit: Quick
This is my favorite SMG. It’s quick and mobile thanks to the movement speed boost you get from the Kit Quick and the Krausnick Stock. Since your goal is to be aggressive, you need to have the ammunition capacity to stay in the mix which is why the 64-round mag is a must along with the Recoil Booster to pump out as many shots as possible.
You can follow Parasite on Twitter.
Written by Kirk McKeand on behalf of GLHF.
