'Call of Duty: Vanguard' - best loadouts according to esports pros

If you’re looking for a beastly Vanguard build, we’ve spoken to Christopher “Parasite” Duarte, 2013 Call of Duty World Champion, to find out what some of his favorite loadouts are for casual play.

While you won’t get away with using these in tournaments since many of these classes are banned competitively, they will give you the edge if you’re looking to dominate Vanguard online.

Whether you’re looking for a class that does massive damage, you want extra agility and mobility, or you want to stay in the fight longer, there’s a Vanguard build here to suit your needs.

We’ll let Parasite take it from here…

Best STG Vanguard class

Weapon: STG

STG Muzzle: Mercury Silencer

Mercury Silencer Barrel: VOD 760MM 05B

VOD 760MM 05B Optic: Any

Any Stock: VDD 34S Weighted

VDD 34S Weighted Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Magazine: 30 Russian Short Round

30 Russian Short Round Ammo Type: FMJ Rounds

FMJ Rounds Rear Grip: Stippled Grip

Stippled Grip Proficiency: Vital

Vital Kit: On-Hand

This weapon build is massively overpowered. This class is built for damage. The Vital proficiency and the Russian Short Mag allow you to shred through enemies by providing a significant damage boost to upper chest shots. FMJ also allows you to pick targets who are hiding behind cover. Your Optic is left up to preference.

Best Automation Vanguard class

Weapon: Automation

Automation Muzzle: Mercury Silencer

Mercury Silencer Barrel: ZAC 600MM BFA

ZAC 600MM BFA Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: ZAC Skeletal

ZAC Skeletal Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Magazine: 6.5MM Sakura 45 Round

6.5MM Sakura 45 Round Ammo Type: FMJ Rounds

FMJ Rounds Rear Grip: Stippled Grip

Stippled Grip Proficiency: Frenzy

Frenzy Kit: On-Hand

This build has minimal recoil and a fast fire rate but the best part of this build is the Frenzy proficiency. Every time you get an elimination, you begin to instantly heal which allows you to stay in the fight longer.

Best MP-40 Vanguard class

Weapon: MP-40

MP-40 Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Krausnick 317MM 04B

Krausnick 317MM 04B Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Krausnick 33M Folding

Krausnick 33M Folding Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip

Carver Foregrip Magazine: 9MM 64 Round

9MM 64 Round Ammo Type: Subsonic

Subsonic Rear Grip: Stippled Grip

Stippled Grip Proficiency: Brace

Brace Kit: Quick

This is my favorite SMG. It’s quick and mobile thanks to the movement speed boost you get from the Kit Quick and the Krausnick Stock. Since your goal is to be aggressive, you need to have the ammunition capacity to stay in the mix which is why the 64-round mag is a must along with the Recoil Booster to pump out as many shots as possible.

You can follow Parasite on Twitter.

Written by Kirk McKeand on behalf of GLHF.