This Is the Average Social Security Benefit in 2022

By (Maurie Backman)
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany people let their retirement savings fall by the wayside and instead rely heavily on Social Security to cover their senior living costs. But if that's your plan, you may be surprised to learn that Social Security doesn't pay as much as you might think it does. Next year,...

thetimes24-7.com

Ask Rusty – Why is my Medicare Part B premium so high?

Dear Rusty: Social Security is deducting $297 per month for my Medicare Part B coverage. I have what’s called a “Windfall Elimination Provision” because I receive a pension from my former State employer. Prior to my 65th Birthday in July of this year, Social Security was paying me $764 per month, but when I turned 65 they reduced my amount to $467 per month. I read that the Part B premiums for 2021 are $148.50, so I wonder why I’m paying double that amount? Could it be that I never enrolled in Medicare Part B and they just automatically started deducting that amount? Some sort of penalty? If so, it seems kind of high. Can you explain why I’m paying so much for Medicare Part B?
Retirement Daily

Ask Bob: Will I Receive My Deceased Spouse's Full Social Security Benefit If I Claimed My Benefits Early?

I hope I don’t outlive my husband but this question is for in case I do. He is 77 and I am 71. I filed for Social Security benefits prior to full retirement age and continued working part time. If my husband passes away before I do, will I receive his full benefits after he passes away? Or would I still only receive 50% of his benefits or less? Your answer will help provide information for planning for the what-ifs. Subscribe for full article.
SmartAsset

If the Windfall Elimination Provision Reduces Your Social Security, You May Be in Luck

A decades-old provision that limits the Social Security benefits of nearly 2 million public-sector retirees and workers could be headed to the chopping block. Legislation recently introduced by U.S. Rep. Kevin Brady (R-Texas) aims to nix the windfall elimination provision (WEP) … Continue reading → The post If the Windfall Elimination Provision Reduces Your Social Security, You May Be in Luck appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Social Security
Economy
Personal Finance
3 Social Security Strategies to Bankroll Your Retirement

Even though Social Security shouldn't be your only source of income for retirement, you may come to rely on those benefits pretty heavily once your career wraps up. And so it's in your best interest to get as much money out of Social Security as possible. These savvy moves on your part could result in a higher benefit -- for life.
My No 1. Strategy for a Millionaire Retirement

Retirees need plenty of money to supplement Social Security if they want a life free of financial worries in their later years. Having at least $1 million invested can help you produce the income you need as a senior once paychecks stop coming. But becoming a millionaire retiree can be a challenge.
Social Security Update: Will Recipients Receive $1,400 Soon?

The Senior Citizens League (TSCL) urges Congress to grant Social Security beneficiaries a fourth $1,400 stimulus payout. According to an update, TSCL Chairman Rick Delaney submitted letters to legislative leaders requesting another round of stimulus funds for persons on Social Security income (SSI). A $1,400 stimulus payment for Social Security...
Social Security: Will you get max amount of $3895?

A lot of people don’t retire and live on social security benefits alone because they can’t cover their bills. If they can manage to get the maximum amount of benefits though, they may be able to live on that. For 2021, the maximum amount is $3895. Most people aren’t going...
There's Some Bad News About 2022's Big Social Security Raise

Retirees are getting a large Social Security benefit increase in 2022. This isn't necessarily going to improve their finances. Some seniors may end up in a worse financial situation next year. If you receive Social Security benefits, you may have been pleased when you heard about the huge cost-of-living adjustment...
When Social Security Runs Out: What the Program Will Look Like in 2035

The future of Social Security remains uncertain, forcing people to ask questions like, "Will Social Security run out?" According to the 2020 annual report from the board of trustees of the Federal Old-Age and Survivors Insurance Trust Fund and Federal Disability Insurance Trust Fund, Social Security's income is expected to exceed its expenses this year. The report projects that reserves will be fully depleted by 2035 and annual taxes are expected to cover only about three-quarters of the benefits each year after that.
