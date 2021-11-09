Pilot dead after small plane crashes into woods in Paulding County

Small plane crash Paulding Small plane crash Paulding

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office said a small plane crashed into the woods in north Georgia Monday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Deputies said the small, single-engine plane crashed off of Georgian Parkway around 1 p.m. The pilot was the only one on board and died. He was identified at 67-year-old Raymond K. Hicks of Villa Rica.

No one on the ground was injured.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane was a Mooney-M20F and that there was only one person on board. That person’s condition and identity have not been released.

The FAA said the plane crashed near Earl L. Small Jr. Field/Stockmar Airport in Villa Rica, though it is unclear if the pilot was taking off or landing from there.

Investigators are working to verify the registration number of the plane. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash.

Deputies asked people to avoid Georgian Parkway between Stafford Lane and Hanover Drive.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2021 Cox Media Group